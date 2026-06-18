This Discounted Color Kindle Lets You See Book Covers in All Their Glory

E-readers aren’t all black-and-white, and you don’t have to settle for a monochromatic display if you’re into colorful books rich with drawings and photographs.

Ordinarily this color-display Kindle would cost you more. But right now the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle is down to $183, a fair bit cheaper than its $335 retail price. Even if you don’t want the free charger and leather cover, you may as well get this deal. It’s $67 cheaper than if you just bought the Kindle Colorsoft alone.

Videos by VICE

Amazon’s going to keep peppering its site with more early Prime Day deals before Prime Day starts on June 23, so keep an eye on our site for the latest and greatest. We’ll ferret out the most impressive finds and bring them to you so that you don’t have to delve deep into the deals mines to find them. And we promise: only gems, no clunkers.

colorize your morning read

There’s little to see in color when you’re staring at words on paper, at least for most non-children’s books or non-photo collections. But the covers. Book covers are almost always splashed with color, and not being able to see them in all their original glory can absolutely rob a bit of the magic of starting a new e-book on a Kindle. You can also highlight favorite parts of book passages in yellow, pink, orange, or blue. Try doing that with a black-and-white Kindle Paperwhite.

Along with the 16 GB Kindle Colorsoft itself, the Essentials Bundle includes an Amazon-brand 9W power adapter and a leather Kindle cover. You get a choice of deep red or walnut brown. I assume it’s genuine leather and not synthetic leather, since Amazon doesn’t say “vegan leather” or “synthetic leather” anywhere in the marketing. Some vegan leathers in the last few years can be very convincing, though. Once upon a time I could tell the difference. These days I can’t, at least not between real leather and the best imitations.

other kindles worth looking at

The Kindle Paperwhite is a cheaper option if you’d prefer a display optimized for black-and-white reading and don’t mind not being able to see book covers in color.

The Kindle Scribe is more of a tablet replacement that carries with it some of the Kindle’s advantages in being geared more toward reading than, say, an iPad. You get the Kindle’s easy-on-your-eyes display for long bouts of reading, and the ability to write and sketch on the screen.

Get your kids addicted to reading, please. It’s habit-forming and has significant health effects (good ones). The Kindle Kids comes with a snazzy cover that I wish they’d put on the regular Kindle, and a two-year guarantee that if it breaks Amazon will replace it.