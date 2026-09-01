11 Luxurious Mattress Deals on Amazon Worth Shopping This Labor Day

Labor Day is basically Black Friday for anyone who hasn’t been willing to leave their home in six months to go test out a mattress. (Oh, can I please spend my weekend lying on a bunch of different beds that a million other people have also lied in? No one is saying that.)

Instead, you can let Amazon do that heavy lifting (laying down?) for you.

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Here are the top-rate Amazon mattress deals worth grabbing this Labor Day weekend, ranked by how deep of a discount you’re actually getting.

Best Deal – FP Flexpedic 14″ King Luxury Hotel Cooling Hybrid (Save $200)

The sticker price alone is worth ignoring here, because there’s an on-page coupon that takes $200 off! As such, this one only earns the top deal slot if you clip it first. It’s a zoned foam-and-coil hybrid built for back and side sleepers, with reinforced edge support rated for plus-size sleepers and a 365-night trial to back it up.

I can’t stress it enough to just make sure you click that “Coupon price” checkbox before you add it to your cart.

A Queen under $200 – LIFEMENT 10″ Queen (27% Off)

This is the mattress you buy for the guest room, a kid’s first “real” bed, or your own room if you for whatever reason refuse to invest money on something you’re unconscious on for eight hours a night. On that note, it’s 27% off, which helps support the goals of the latter. It’s a basic three-layer foam setup with a graphite-cooling top layer, which is nothing fancy, but it is fiberglass-free and CertiPUR-US certified. It’s also running strong with 1,200 other reviewers who have it sitting pretty at 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Solid Budget pick – Zinus 12″ Queen Green Tea Memory Foam (23% Off)

Zinus is a mattress-in-a-box brand that someone you know probably already owns, and this green-tea-infused version is their bestseller for a reason. It comes with a safe, inoffensive medium-firm style that doesn’t scare off any particular sleep style. Reviews run a little more split than everything else on this list, so at 23%-off, it reads a bit more like a solid budget pick than a forever-mattress.

THe OG – Casper Sleep Original 11″ Hybrid Queen (save $300)

Casper basically invented the bed-in-a-box category, and the Original Hybrid is still what people default to when they don’t want to overthink their sleeping decisions. It’s a hybrid mattress with foam on top and coils underneath, so there’s decent bounce instead of a full quicksand-foam feel, as well as solid edge support.

Extra discount – MOOA 12″ Queen Cooling Hybrid ($110 Off)

MOOA isn’t a household name yet, but this mattress has already built a surprisingly strong review average for a newer brand. The mattress features gel-infused foam over pocket coils, with reinforced edges that hold up when you sit on them. Even better is that you’re getting this mattress for 19%-off. BUT… click that “Coupon price” box, and score yourself an additional discount, taking the sale price from $299.99 to $259.99!

Top-reviewed – Novilla Bliss 10″ Queen (save $40)

Novilla’s Bliss has nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon, which is the kind of social proof that makes many of us (myself included) feel a little bit better that a “budget mattress” feels like less of a gamble purchase. This one has gel memory foam built for pressure relief and cooling, with the “medium-plush, not too firm” positioning that seems to be working for pretty much everyone who’s bought one.

An Affordable king – Signature Design by Ashley 12″ Hybrid King (Over $50 off)

If you’re furnishing a whole bedroom and want the mattress and bed frame from a brand you’ve heard of, Ashley’s hybrid King is a solid middle-of-the-road pick. The 12-inch King comes with a gel memory foam over individually wrapped coils and a medium-firm firmness, for anyone who needs a little extra bounce in their mattress.

For back pain relief – EGOHOME King 14″ (save $60)

EGOHOME leans hard into the back-pain-relief pitch, and the copper-gel-infused foam and graphene cooling cover back it up on paper (which is a huge plus for my manageable, yet scoliosis-plagued spine). It runs thick at 14 inches, helping with the “feels expensive” factor, but you’ll want to double-check your sheets are deep-pocket before this shows up. Otherwise, you’ll be buying new sheets to fit your new mattress,

Dorm room special – GAESTE Full 8″ Cooling Gel (10% off)

This is the cheapest mattress on this list by a wide margin, aimed squarely at dorm rooms, guest rooms, or anyone who just needs a functional bed without the four-figure price tag. It’s also thinner than everything else here, so don’t expect anything super plush, but it’s fiberglass-free with a machine-washable cover. It isn’t pretending to be anything it’s not, and over 3,500 reviewers seem to think it does what it advertises.

Premium pick – Nectar Luxe 14″ Cal King (save over $120)

In stark juxtaposition to our last pick, Nectar’s Luxe sits at the premium end of this list, which is why the percentage off looks smaller. It’s just a smaller cut off a much bigger number. Curse you, math! You’re paying for double the cooling fibers and triple the pressure-relieving foam versus Nectar’s base model, but you also get a full year to decide if you actually like it or not. You get to sleep on your decision. Literally.

ACA approved – Sweetnight CoolNest Queen 14″ (10% off)

Last, but not least, Sweetnight’s CoolNest line has picked up some lab-tested badges (most notably by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA)), and the 5-zone support plus PCM cooling foam target hot sleepers specifically. The 14-inch Queen mattress scores you 10%-off its normal price of $469.99.