Your Freezer Could Never! Everyone’s Obsessed With These Amazon Nugget Ice Makers

Ice. Glorious ice. Much of the world may chuckle that the obsession with ice-cold drinks is an Americanism, but a) it’s not entirely true, and b) shut up. Have you been outside lately? It’s so hot that flocks of birds are bursting into flames like migrating clusters of fireworks. If you’re not lucky enough to have a fridge with a built-in ice maker, it’s time to get a countertop nugget ice maker. You know, the kind that churns out the chewy, crunchy pellets people lovingly call “Sonic ice” (dubbed for what’s in your cold bev when you hit up the Sonic drive-in). Put ice in your drinks, put ice in your bedsheets, put ice in your underwear… Put ice everywhere you can. God knows it’s hot enough.

top-selling nugget ice makers

The Number-One Seller

Amazon’s best-selling countertop ice maker right now is from a familiar name, one we still don’t know how to pronounce. The Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker Machine 26 Lb. makes up to 26 pounds of ice per day. Shocking revelation, I know. That makes it not too big for a countertop but able to churn out plenty of ice for a family of four each day.

Videos by VICE

The Sleekest Countertop Ice Maker

It’s going to be sitting out on your kitchen counter all summer long. It may as well look like it belongs next to all your gleaming stainless steel appliances. The Frigidaire Portable Compact Ice Maker 26 Lb. is similarly slim to other nugget ice makers capable of making about 26 pounds of ice per day, but it’s the most stylish and premium-looking of all that I’ve seen.

Crushin’ It

If you’re lusting for more ice than 26 pounds each day, then you’re either a penguin or a polar bear. Either way, you can step up to the Kismile Nugget Ice Maker 35 Lb. It can churn out—you guessed it—35 pounds of ice per day. Kismile calls it crushed ice, and so the pieces seem to be less uniform than most nugget ice makers.

The Budget Ice Maker

The Silonn Ice Maker Countertop 26 Lb. makes a typical amount of ice, but it’ll only take a $70 nugget out of your bank balance. At only 8.7 by 11.4 by 11.6 inches, it won’t take up much room on your kitchen counter, either.