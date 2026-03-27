7 Anal Toys for Beginners That Won’t Scare Your Butt

So, you want to start playing in your ass, but your Google searches are showing you next-level sex toys. Here’s how to get started before diving deep.

Anal newbies need to know one thing: your first goal is becoming comfortable with the concept of rear-end play—not shoving a plug up your bum. Jumping into this too quickly can have several negative side effects, so let’s start slowly and ease you into the process.

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The keys to a beginner butt toy are in the size and flared base. A flared base is what prevents the plug from getting stuck in your asshole, so do NOT shop for anything but, unless you want to have an embarrassing trip to the ER. You also need slim, petite options. More on that later.

While we didn’t get our hands on every toy here (aside from a few like Playboy Pleasure’s small plug), so we’ve tapped the industry’s tried-and-true faves, from the butt plug pros at b-vibe (they own every anal toy you could think of), to favorites on beginner forums.

Here are some toys to add to your starter kit…

ANAL TOYS THAT ARE Tiny But Mighty

Njoy Pure

This toy is literally shaped for your anus. Are you picking up what I’m putting down? Crafted to slide right inside you, Njoy’s Pure is for the ones who want to get straight to the point… well, as straight to the point as beginner anal can be. Users love this outside of the boudoir (cue sex toys that spice up couples’ date night) or in the boudoir. Because of how tiny it is (literally 1 inch), this probably won’t be a favorite after you grow accustomed to things in your ass, so make sure the price point is truly worth the educational purpose.

Playboy Pleasure Tux Small Butt Plug

The epitome of beginner-friendly, this stainless steel butt plug has hella perks. First off, steel is great for hygiene purposes because it cleans well and doesn’t hold onto any scents. Given that this will be in your bum, that’s rather essential. It’s also petite in length, but thick enough to give you that “full” feeling.

Adam & Eve Booty Boot Camp

First off, do not be intimidated by the biggest option. The point here is to graduate, or work your way up to the biggest. But you don’t have to if shit gets too real (pun intended). There are three different-sized butt plugs, starting with 4.5 inches long and the largest with 6 inches. Imo, anal training kits should be a requirement because they take the pressure off and guarantee progress. Most importantly, Booty Boot Camp has suction flared bases, meaning you can stick this to your hotel window, shower door, and anywhere else your little bum desires.

The Oh Collective Boo

Say hi to your new boo! The creators of this plug are so passionate about making you cum that they quit their day jobs at Nike to launch a sexual wellness company. Their vibrating butt plug, Boo, is for beginners and comes strapped with a remote (for on-the-go orgasms, of course), and a soft, tapered tip that literally eases right into you. If you’re still feeling unsure about the idea of something being in your ass, they also made a deck of Anal Academy 101 cards to guide you mentally and physically into the process.

Anal Toys That Are As Cute As It Gets

B-Mine Butt Plug

There’s a reason why there are so many heart-shaped butt plugs on the market: they’re cute as fuck. The B-Mine Heart Plug is another sex toy by the pros at b-vibe. With a 3.5-inch length and pink colorway, this adult toy will work for solo anal training and partnered sex (especially if your partner is intimidated by anything other than their own dick). If your partner isn’t afraid of anal play, this can also be used on them as it massages the sphincter and prostate.

Sweet Treat Anal Plugs

If you’re tired of basic butt plugs but still don’t want to enter master level butt fucking, try anal beads. The Sweet Treat plugs look like a heart wand from a romantasy porno – and fucks just as good as you’d imagine. It has 4 graduating heart beads, meaning the deeper you go, the fuller this heart makes you feel back there. It doesn’t have a flared base, but it does have a gorgeous heart ring at the end to enjoy some cutesy anal exploration. Between the creamy silicone texture, and flexible shaft, this lilac cutie moves with you.

AN ANAL TOY JUST FOR THE RIM

b-vibe petite rimming plug

B-Vibe is back in the chat. Curious about anal but only want to get the tip wet? Well, the closest thing you’ll get to that is a rimming toy. B-Vibe’s petite rimming plug is exactly as it sounds: tiny, and focused on giving you the best head down there you’ve had, well… ever. Designed with rimming beads at the base, you’ll feel stimulation around the rim of your bum, which helps release muscles even further. If you’re still feeling unsure, pick a cutesy colorway to take the edge off.

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