I Interviewed the GOAT of Slasher Films & New (Ghost) Face of Angry Orchard

Last year, Angry Orchard’s Halloween cider run had Jason Voorhees as its face (hockey mask, and all). This year, the brand traded Camp Crystal Lake for Woodsboro, teaming up with the Scream franchise and Fun World (Ghost Face’s official license holder) to make the masked killer the face of its 2026 Thriller Variety Pack.

The 12-pack—featuring three cans each of four flavors, including a brand-new one called “Mystery Caller”—comes in glow-in-the-dark packaging designed to look like a VHS box, because somebody in Angry Orchard’s marketing department clearly also had a 90s sleepover phase… which holds near and dear to my own heart.

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To mark the collab, I chatted with Skeet Ulrich—who, if you were anywhere near a TV in the ’90s, you know as Billy Loomis, the original Ghost Face reveal in 1996’s Scream.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s back in the genre’s orbit twice over as the new face of Angry Orchard’s Halloween push, along with his recent on screen involvement this past December with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, where he played Henry Emily opposite his old Scream co-star Matthew Lillard.

We talked about why he said yes to a cider campaign, what’s actually changed in horror since he helped revive it, and what he’s pairing his mystery cider with.

Why Skeet Ulrich Said Yes to Being the New Face of Halloween Cider

Ulrich doesn’t do a lot of brand campaigns, and he made a point of telling me that.

“I was approached like kind of any other project, through my agents and whatnot, and honestly, I’ve been a fan of their brand, Angry Orchard, for a long time. It just seemed like the perfect pairing,” he said. “They’re both sort of irreverent brands, witty brands. There’s nostalgia already built into their brand, and obviously Scream, too. So it just seemed like the perfect blend. And I don’t do many campaigns, so it’s rare for me to agree to them. It just was one that felt right and felt organic to both Scream and to Angry Orchard.”

The nostalgia math checks out from the brand side, too. This is a company putting a 30-year-old horror icon on a cider can aimed squarely at people who grew up on that movie… and now have disposable income.

Skeet Ulrich’s Already Had Mystery Caller — He’s Just Not Spoiling It

The headline flavor of this year’s pack, “Mystery Caller,” is being kept secret. Angry Orchard isn’t disclosing what’s in it, and it’s wrapped in a can featuring Ghost Face’s mask and an old-school corded phone. Ulrich, as the face of the campaign, has already had a can. He actually turned the question around on me mid-interview and asked if I’d tried it yet myself.

I hadn’t—mine is still in the mail… so (shameless plug), keep an out for my review coming soon!

Either way, his response tracks for a flavor whose entire pitch is “you never truly know what’s behind Ghost Face’s mask.”

He did have a pairing ready to go, mystery ingredients or not. I asked what he’d eat during a Halloween horror movie marathon with a can in hand.

“I think you got to go popcorn,” he said. “There’s no way around it. That’s what I did when I had my first one. I think it’s a great pairing—it’s cinematic, obviously, and it’s also comforting, and a lot of Scream fans talk about it being their comfort movie. So I think it all blends in perfectly. A little Angry Orchard, a little popcorn, a little fear.”

What Feels the Same—and Different—About Horror, According to the Guy Who Helped Establish It

To be clear, Ulrich isn’t just nostalgia bait for this campaign. He was present for horror’s last big reset. Scream is widely credited with reviving the slasher genre in 1996 after it had gone stale through the late ’80s and early ’90s, and Ulrich played the killer reveal at the center of it. I asked him what feels different about the genre now versus then, especially having just been a part of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

“I think the genre has certainly gotten gorier through the times,” he said. “There’s something more elevated about the kills now… that’s writers, directors, producers wanting to push the limits of how it’s done, to come up with something new. The genre was really kind of dead until Scream reignited it 30 years ago, and now you see so many people want to make horror movies because they make money. They’re doing really well at the box office, which speaks to people loving the genre.”

As to why he thinks the genre keeps working on people, generation after generation:

“I think going into a place where you’re safe and you feel your fears is where it’s at,” he said. “Ultimately you can leave and you’re fine, but you get to really experience something that terrifies you. That’s what I love about the genre—its ability to really make people feel scared.”

He compared it, half-jokingly, to skydiving, saying, “… although I don’t know that that’s as safe.”

What’s in the Angry Orchard x Scream Thriller Pack

Strip away the Ghost Face branding and here’s what you’re buying: a 12-pack (three cans each) of four seasonal hard ciders, all 5% ABV and gluten-free, according to Angry Orchard.

Mystery Caller (NEW): The secret flavor built around the campaign, described by Angry Orchard only as an “elusive blend of fruits” layered over crisp apple cider

The secret flavor built around the campaign, described by Angry Orchard only as an “elusive blend of fruits” layered over crisp apple cider Caramel Apple Curse (NEW): Salted caramel and tart orchard apple

Salted caramel and tart orchard apple Blood Orange: Returning from last year’s Jason-themed pack, now Ghost Face-branded instead—juicy apple and honeysuckle with a citrus kick

Returning from last year’s Jason-themed pack, now Ghost Face-branded instead—juicy apple and honeysuckle with a citrus kick Headless Pumpkin: Apple and pumpkin spice with vanilla and pie-crust notes, also a returning flavor

The whole box glows in the dark, and the campaign extends beyond the variety pack into limited-edition single 19.2 oz Ghost Face cans of Crisp Apple and Crisp Imperial, plus Ghost Face merch and pop-up events running through the fall.

It’s available now at major retailers, including Total Wine, while supplies last through October.

And, hey! Why not pair it with Matthew Lillard’s Ghost Face Vodka for a really killer night this fall? The script writes itself.

A big thank you to Skeet for chatting with me!