Anker’s MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger Juices Your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and It’s $90 Off

There’s a thin line between convenience and laziness, and the line might be a charging cable. It’s not hard to plug a phone or a pair of earbuds into a charger, but it’s still a conscious decision. That’s my theory on why people will find they keep their devices more fully charged with a wireless MagSafe charger. You just drop your device onto it the same as you would plop it on a desk, and boom, it’s charging.

Anker’s Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe 25W Charging Station lets you do that with your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once, and it’s on a deal right now for $140. That’s $90 off its usual $230 retail price.

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casting the anker

Anker is one of the best brand names in the business when it comes to charging devices. I’ve lugged their phone chargers from country to country for years, and even when I’m mountain climbing or hiking I pack an Anker battery bank in my bag. I’ve lost count of the number I’ve had, but none ever gave up the ghost, even when I was living in dirt or on a glacier for a week. That’s been good enough for me to heartily recommend them. I’ve not used the Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe 25W Charging Station, but the Anker brand name goes a long way toward highlighting this deal today.

The Qi2.2 MagSafe charging standard is a faster standard than the typical, older Qi2.0. Not every device in 2026 can support the faster standard, but if it doesn’t, that’s ok. The Anker charger will charge it as quickly as it can, even if it’s a Qi2.0 device. You can plunk down your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch for simultaneous charging of all three devices. The arm for the iPhone holds it so that you can catch sight of notifications as they pop up or tap the screen for the time.

In the past this Anker charging station has tended to rebound between a sale price and the full $230 retail price, so if you need a charging station now, I wouldn’t procrastinate.

more wireless charging stations

What’s the difference between the Anker Prime Charging Station we highlighted above and the Anker MagSafe MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station that we featured on a (mostly still live) sale last month? The MagSafe MagGo supports only the older Qi2.0 wireless charging standard. It’s not slow, but it’s not as fast as Qi2.2. The Anker MagSafe MagGo is also half the cost of the Anker Prime, so if you don’t care for the speed or will be using it to charge older devices, you can save some money by going with the MagGo.

If Anker is one of the two heavyweights in charging devices, Belkin is the other. We highlighted this deal on the Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible iPhone Charger earlier this week, and it’s still live. At $45 on sale, it’s a hell of a deal. Sure, it’s Qi2.0 as well and not as fast as the Anker Prime’s Qi2.2, but under $50 for a 3-in-1 charger like this is a steal if you don’t need the higher wireless charging speeds.

If you just don’t care about charging a bunch of devices all at once and want the most barebones, affordable wireless charger for your phone, grab the Anker 313 Wireless Charger for $20. It’s Anker quality, and it costs as little as a couple of Big Mac combos.