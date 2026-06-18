This Anker MagSafe Charging Station Is 25% Off (And Can Charge 3 Devices at Once!)

You’ve got a lot of electronic gadgetry shit, I know. I do, too. We all do. One of my favorite Seinfeldian monologues to ruminate over in my head is that I’m tired of charging shit left and right all day. My Roku remote, my AirPods, my beard trimmer. The Anker MagSafe MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station can’t help with everything, but it can take a crack at your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, all at the same time and without any wires except for the one running from the charging station itself to the wall outlet.

hooray for multitasking

There’s a logic to the MagGo’s origami-like form. You magnetically, wirelessly attach your iPhone to the front face of it so that you can still see your notifications pop up or tap your screen to check the time without having to crane your neck.

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The Apple Watch mount behind it, where an Apple Watch can charge, also faces up. It plays second fiddle to the iPhone’s mount because it’s not as angled directly toward you, but it still faces upwards so that you can lean over and take a peek at any incoming Apple Watch notifications. And the AirPods stay in their charging case, which tucks beneath the Apple Watch and iPhone because there’s no need to see it or interact with it while it’s charging.

other chargers worth looking at

Looking for a more platform-agnostic option that can wirelessly charge Androids just as well as iPhones? Yeah, I get that. I have green-bubble friends who like to use my chargers when they visit, too. The Anker 313 wireless charger includes a stand so that you can keep an eye on important notifications while your phone charges.

The Samsung Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger works on any phone that supports Qi 2.0 charging, not just Samsung Galaxies. Its case for its price is that it can charge very fast, up to 45W, as long as your phone supports it.

There’s always the OG, the Apple MagSafe Charger, if you want an Apple product for your iPhone. If you don’t need to bother charging AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously and want neither to pay the higher price of the Anker MagSafe MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station, nor find somewhere to store it, the slim Apple charger does the trick.