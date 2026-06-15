This Anker Power Station Is $350 Off, But the Deal Only Lasts for Today

Working a photo shoot? Camping the good life (glamping), and don’t want to give up your Bluetooth speakers? Tailgating in the parking lot before the big game (go Canes!)? Keep everybody’s devices charged all day long with a power station nearby. The Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 power station is on a very limited-time deal for $450, down from its retail price of $799. You’ve got about 17 hours from the time of publication to grab this deal, and the clock is ticking.

monster power

The Solix C1000 isn’t just for folks who need to top off their iPhone on a long day. It’s for serious recharging, when you have a bunch of devices (either for yourself or for many people) and a very long day ahead. It boasts a 2000W (3000W peak) output via 10 Ports, with a 1,024Wh battery capacity. That’s more than most ebikes I’ve tested.

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Anker promises 10 years of life, saying that after 4,000 cycles of recharging (which is years worth of usage), it’ll still maintain 80% of its battery capacity. You can also plug in an optional 600W solar panel to keep the power station recharging itself when it’s far away from an outlet.

more power stations worth looking at

Don’t let the silly-sounding name fool you; Jackery is a major power station brand. The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station, down $370 from its retail price, has the same 3000W peak power as the Anker Solix C1000, but its regular output is 1500W.

Need something more than a battery bank, but not quite as big as the Anker Solix C1000? Take a look at the SOLIX C300 portable power station. It’s smaller, lighter, and cheaper.

If the SOLIX C1000 looks like it’s on the right track, but you need even more power—as if you want to set up a video station for a film shoot or run a mini-fridge alongside your other gadgets at your campsite—the Anker SOLIX C2000 ramps up the power to 2400W (4000W peak power).