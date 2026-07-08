Get $30 Off the Anker Sleep Earbuds You Can Actually Wear All Night

There’s been no decade, at least in living memory, in which people have been as obsessed over sleep quality as the 2020s. Perhaps it was the Covid lockdowns that drove the point home to us, but everybody wants to get the hell asleep and stay asleep every night. It’s just tough sometimes.

Whether you’re fighting off tinnitus, dealing with a loud roommate or neighborhood, or just like the soothing quiet as you’re drifting off, a pair of earbuds can help spirit you away to dreamland. Too many earbuds aren’t that comfortable for sleeping, though, especially if you’re a side-sleeper (like me). The Anker Soundcore A20 are made especially for sleeping, and side-sleeping customers say they’re comfy enough not to interfere with their snoozing as their heads (and ears) rest on the pillow.

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earbuds especially for sleep

The Anker Soundcore A20 are $10 cheaper at Best Buy. Both Amazon and Best Buy are weirdly listing different, and both inaccurate, typical selling prices to their own detriment. Soundcore lists their retail price as $180, which they’re practically never selling for. They most often sell for $130, their regular street price.

Best Buy actually makes no mention of this, and Amazon undersells its own retail price by 10 bucks. That’s weird, because retailers usually inflate the retail prices to make it look like things are on more of a sale than they actually are, not the other way around. Oh well. A deal’s a deal, and the takeaway here is that you can buy some peace of mind that’ll help you catch Z’s for $30 less than the usual, actual street price.

more sleep headphones and earbuds

The Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 Special are the fancier sibling of the Soundcore Sleep A20. They add active noise cancellation (ANC), which is more effective than the A20’s passive noise cancellation that relies only on physically blocking your ear canal.

The AcousticSheep SleepPhones (great name, by the way) are a better option for those who don’t want anything in their ears as they’re trying to fall asleep. Through their Bluetooth connection the SleepPhones can stream white noise, meditation tracks, or music for up to 24 hours from your phone, tablet, or computer, if you want a little more help blocking out ambient noise.

The last pair of earbuds I want to feature aren’t earbuds at all. If you can’t even dream of falling asleep with anything in your ears, you’re not up shut-eye creek without a paddle. Try the LectroFan Classic white noise sound machine. I’ve had one for six years, and every autumn and winter night I fall asleep to it. The selectable noises sound fairly natural and soothing, considering they’re all digital recordings.