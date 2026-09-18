If ‘Chopped Unc’ Energy Is Creeping In, It’s Not Too Late to Fix It

Stiff getting out of bed. Winded on stairs you used to take two at a time. Foggy by 3pm.

Well, I guess this is growing up.

Videos by VICE

And now, somebody’s little cousin looks at you a certain way and you just know the term “unc” is coming, and not the “fun uncle” kind.

Chopped unc energy doesn’t show up all at once, either. It creeps in through a hundred small things you stopped paying attention to in your day-to-day.

Fortunately, reversing it doesn’t require a longevity clinic membership or a supplement cabinet that looks like pharmacy shelves. You just need to start with a few things and actually stick with them.

The Basics Your Body’s Been Asking For

Start with the stuff your body’s been asking for. The Vitamin Shoppe Omega-3 Fish Oil delivers EPA and DHA for cardiovascular, brain, and eye health, which is the stuff that keeps everything else running. Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is built for muscle relaxation and heart health, which comes into play after a battle with that pillow you should have replaced in 2025.

Un-Chop Yourself With Consistency

Don’t want to manage five bottles? The Vthrive Bioactive Longevity Multivitamin bundles NAD support, metabolic function, and mitochondrial health into one daily cap. It’s one of the easiest ways to get started with any kind of supplement habit. Why go from 0-60 with a bunch of different supps, when you can build a habit with only one?

Because a big mistake that’s easy to make is treating this like an all-or-nothing project. You don’t need to go all-in all at once! Pick one or two of these, stay consistent with taking them for more than a week, and build from there.

Nobody un-chops themselves by buying seven supplements and using them twice.

Consistency does more over six months than any single “crash diet/hack” does over a weekend.