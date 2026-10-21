Get This Watch-Controlled Antigravity Drone for Half the Cost by Ditching the Goggles

You can now buy the Antigravity A1 360-degree 8K camera drone for half its previously cheaper price, as long as you don’t mind trading the virtual reality-style goggles for a smartwatch control. The Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle costs $799. That’s $800 cheaper than the Standard Bundle that launched the A1 (and therefore the Antigravity brand) in December 2025.

Same drone, half price

Unlike DJI, HoverAir, and the like, Antigravity doesn’t have a bunch of drones to flesh out its lineup. It’s not even been on the market for a year, and Antigravity chose to aim fairly high in the market with the $1,600 (and up) A1. There haven’t been any cheaper models since then, and so it was an unexpected but welcome surprise to see the Follow Me Bundle appear at retailers over my morning coffee.

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There are plenty of reasons to avoid the FPV (first-person view) goggles that control the regular Antigravity A1, as on many mid- to high-end consumer drones, aside from the cost. Some folks get motion sickness from FPV goggles. Others don’t want to be so overt about using a drone in public. You may feel more spontaneous by being able to show up with the Follow Me Bundle’s smartwatch on your wrist when you don’t have to strap on a big, honkin’ pair of goggles.

It’s called the Follow Me Bundle because the drone can home in on the smartwatch (and therefore the user wearing it) and, with the press of a “follow me” button on the screen, automatically follow yous as you walk about. No pilot needed.

Looking at the various modes of “Follow Me,” it’s obvious that Antigravity is after the action sports crowd. There are ski and cycling, for example. You can also manually control the drone with the watch by using arm gestures (the arm wearing the watch) to make it ascend, descend, and move in whichever direction.

The Follow Me Bundle had a bit of a slow rollout on Tuesday, appearing first on Antigravity’s own web store, and then Best Buy a few hours later, and then finally Amazon.