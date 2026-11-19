Soccer’s next big European blowout just picked its official spritz.

Earlier this week, Campari Group announced that Aperol is now the Official Spritz Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, marking the company’s first-ever partnership with UEFA. The deal covers the European Qualifiers, as well as the tournament itself that will feature 24 national teams, 51 matches, and nine stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland, running June 9 to July 9, 2028, with the opener in Cardiff and the final at Wembley.

Videos by VICE

What does that mean? Well, for starters, the continent best known for pints just made room for something bright orange.

Why a Spritz and a Soccer Tournament Actually Fit

Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

Strip away the logos, and both drinks offer the same ritual. Just show up, grab a drink, and spend a few hours with others watching the matches.

Aperol has been built around a version of that idea since 1919, when the Barbieri brothers first launched it at the Padua International Fair. The brothers were inspired by the Italian aperitivo tradition, which is basically a pre-dinner excuse to hang out and unwind. (Which, why wasn’t I born in Italy? Because that sounds fantastic!)

Campari’s chief marketing officer, Thomas Moradpour, framed the deal in a similar way, saying, “For a few weeks every four years, Europe becomes one giant terrace.” The brand’s numbers back up that ambition, as well. Campari says annual Aperol Spritz servings have grown from roughly 60 million to 1.5 billion over twenty years, with the Aperol Spritz being named the #1 cocktail served in Great Britain’s venues. That’s a nice statistic with the tournament being played mostly in Great Britain.

Match Day Used to Mean Beer, But Things are evolving

Don’t worry… beer isn’t going anywhere!

Carlsberg, which first sponsored the Euros in 1988, is back as UEFA’s official beer for national-team soccer.

Interestingly, though, what fans pour on match day looks to already be changing. During EURO 2024, Kantar reported that UK grocery beer sales rose 13% on days England played, while alcohol-free beer jumped 38%. A month-long tournament is a marathon, and a lighter drink you can pace makes sense.

This isn’t Aperol’s first rodeo, either. The brand has been an official partner of Coachella and the US Open, which says plenty about where it thinks the spritz fits. And that’s basically anywhere a crowd settles in for the day.

Try the Spritz Before Euro 2028 Kicks Off

Campari says more details on Aperol’s campaign, experiences, and activations will come closer to the tournament.

The qualifying draw lands on December 6 in Belfast, which leaves roughly a year and a half before kickoff to perfect your own spritz:

Three parts Prosecco

Two parts bittersweet aperitivo (that’s the Aperol)

One part club soda over ice, with an optional grapefruit twist

Here are some some ways to get into the world of the spritz: