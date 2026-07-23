This 32-inch 4K TV on Wheels Is On Sale—Takes Portable Seriously

When I was a kid, I sucked at drawing feet. Just couldn’t do it. That included shoes. So I drew everyone in art class with wheels instead. I thought it was an ingenious solution, but it drew a call home from the art teacher who was “worried about me.” Lame pearl clutching, if you ask me…

But I was onto something. ApoloSign clearly did, too. TVs are cool. Wheels are cool. Put ’em together and you get the ApoloSign 32″ 4K UHD Smart Touchscreen Portable TV on Wheels for $820. Right now it’s on a solid deal, down from its usual $1,000 price tag.

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Stand up for a good tv

Do I expect anyone to use this TV while standing up? Probably not. But I can think of a few uses. Pulled up next to a bed, it’d be a solid way for somebody to watch TV without having to mount one on the wall somewhere. I’ve known a few people recovering from medical procedures and maladies at home in hospital-type beds, and having a TV that isn’t 15 feet away could be a kind of blessing to help drive away crippling boredom.

Also, I could see the ApoloSign coming in handy when giving presentations in the office or having a spare screen when desktop real estate is rare. It’s a touchscreen, so a group of people watching the presentation or collaborating can all manipulate it without fighting for control of a keyboard and mouse.

You can also rotate the screen so that instead of being stuck with the usual horizontal rectangle TV layout, you can swivel it to align vertically. Seems perfect for presenting documents in a meeting, which look clunky on an ordinary horizontal screen.

More unique tvs and screens for unique uses

So you don’t need a TV on wheels, necessarily, but you do need a screen that’s built more for presenting information, rather than streaming Widow’s Bay. Check out the Skylight Calendar 2. It’s a smart calendar that multiple people can sync to in order to read and update.

Not PowerPoints and Google Sheets that you’re looking to show off, but something more artistic? You fancy person, you. Take a look at the Samsung The Frame 50″ 4K TV. So what is “The Frame” TV I speak of? It’s an art TV, meant to display original art, reproductions of famous photographs and paintings, and more when you’re not watching it.

This is the largest Echo smart home hub that Amazon makes. The Amazon Echo Show 21 is 21″ of touchscreen real estate, packed with Amazon Alexa, that can tie together an entire Alexa-equipped smart home ecosystem.