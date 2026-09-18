Apple AirPods 5 Are Here—They’ll Help You Both Hear and Not Hear

It isn’t often that Apple’s regular AirPods line gets to show up the pricier, fancier AirPods Pro. But with the AirPods Pro 3 still the newest version of that line on sale, ever since they came out nearly one year ago to the day, today’s launch of the AirPods 5 stole the show. The retail price stays the same as the outgoing model, but in addition to incremental boosts in performance the AirPods 5 also get a major new feature as standard for the first time.

one big change

Gone are the AirPods without active noise cancellation (ANC). Up through the AirPods 4, if you bought the cheaper of the two sub-models, you had to forgo ANC. Now there are still two sub-models of the AirPods 5, one with a wireless charging case and one without, but both come with ANC standard.

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ANC is a powerful tool to block out surrounding noise because it doesn’t just rely upon the earbuds physically blocking up your ear canals to muffle noisy environments. It uses software to detect ambient sound and then play opposing soundwaves to cancel them out. It’s fancy stuff. You can turn ANC off for longer battery life, and you can turn on transparency mode that slightly amplifies your surroundings so that you can hear traffic, friends talking, and the like. I typically leave my AirPods on transparency mode as a default and then switch the ANC on when I’m on a noisy airplane or in New York’s loud-ass subway.

With ANC standard now, you’ll just have to choose whether you want the wireless charging case that adds an additional 17 hours of listening time to the AirPods 5’s five hours. Without it, the AirPods 5 cost $125, and with it you pay $149. For an extra $24, I’d take it hands down.