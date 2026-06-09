Apple AirPods Max 2 Just Hit a Record Low Price (And They Just Came Out!)

Earbuds ruled for a long time to such an extent that for a brief while, I wondered if anyone even used over-the-ear headphones outside of the home. Then I started seeing more and more of them slung over the back of the neck on the subways and sidewalks. Guess people rediscovered that headphones are the usually the best option for a more severe degree of quiet, and often better sound quality than earbuds, too.

The AirPods Max 2 only just came out in April 2026, and so there isn’t much runway to wave the banner that these just hit their lowest price ever. But that’s exactly what’s happening. Two months on the market or not, these premium headphones are $50 off and going for $499. Everyone can use ’em with their devices, but iPhone and Mac users should pay particular attention to these babies.

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Noise blocker extraordinaire

The AirPods Max 2 work with any device—iOS, Android, macOS, iPadOS, Windows, or otherwise—but they famously connect so smoothly to Apple devices that they may as well be slathered in butter. You don’t even need to rub two brain cells together to get the AirPods Max 2 to seamlessly connect to your iPhone and just work without much setup or fiddling with settings.

They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which you can toggle on for even more noise-blocking. Coupled with the fact that these are closed-back, over-the-ear headphones, they block a ton of sound. That makes them perfect for long flights, where jet engines can wear out your sanity, or roommates and family members who are just as noisy as jet engines, for when you just want to listen to your music or get some work done in peace.

other headphones worth looking at

You get Apple’s famed ease of use with the AirPods Pro 3’s ability to seamlessly just work with iPhones, plus a very robust and effective active noise cancellation (ANC) in a tiny form that you can just throw into your pocket.

Often cited as among the best active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM6 feature a widened synthetic leather headband to spread out the pressure and weight of the headphones over a wider area, making them more comfortable for long sessions of listening.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Gen 2) may not be on sale right now, but they scream quality. Their metal construction gives them heft, and you can fold them up for placement in the included hard case for traveling.