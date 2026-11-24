The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are going for $149, the lowest price I’ve ever seen them go for since Apple introduced them in September 2025. I’ve seen them at $169 on earlier sales holidays, such as this past summer’s Prime Day, but never for $149.

How good of a deal is it? I bought a pair for myself last night. They sold out on Amazon briefly this morning, although at the time of publication they’re back in stock.

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excellent for apple owners, good for everyone

Apple AirPods’ greatest asset is that they pair and sync with other Apple devices—iPad, Mac, Apple Watch—so easily. Even after seven years of constant, near daily use across several MacBooks and iPads, I can count the number of hiccups my original AirPods Pros experienced on one hand.

Apple says the AirPods Pro 3’s active noise cancelation (ANC) is twice as effective at blocking out surrounding noises (when switched on) as the AirPods Pro 2, which was in turn twice as effective as the original AirPods Pro.

If you’re looking for earbuds that’ll stay in your ears as you’re bopping along on the treadmill at the gym or the tackling trail running, head over to our guide to the Best Earbuds and Headphones for Runners. And if you’re a sucker for wires, check out our guide to the Best Wired Earbuds and Headphones.

more noise-canceling earbud deals

Apple owns Beats, and so these compete against Apple’s own AirPods line. If you want to stand out from a crowd (or, perhaps, blend in a little more), the black, noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds+ are going for $100 ($70 off).

Too many brands try to mimic the AirPods look. The Nothing Ear (3) go in a completely different direction. Running with the signature Nothing look, their cases are transparent. They’re currently $99 ($50 off).

The noise-canceling JBL Endurance Peak 4, going for $80 ($50 off), come in a wider range of color combinations than most earbuds, such as purple and blue, in addition to the usual grayscale options.