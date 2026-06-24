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Save $70 On Apple AirPods Pro 3 for Prime Day (and Block Out the Noisy World)

The world is noisy and weird. Block it all out with a pair of discounted AirPods Pro 3.

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Sick of untangling wired earbuds and headphones, or just need an upgrade to your old wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods Pro 3, Apple’s most advanced and newest ‘buds, are on sale for $179, down $70 from their retail price of $249. We’re in the thick of Amazon Prime Day, too, so check out our guide to the Best Prime Day Deals if you want more options for headphones.

Airpods Pro 3 Prime day deal

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Apple

AirPods Pro 3 (opens in a new window)

$179.00 (reg. $249.00) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
$179.00 (reg. $249.00) at Walmart
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Every time Apple introduces a new generation of the AirPods Pro, they double their active noise cancellation (ANC) effectiveness. The AirPods Pro 2 were twice as good at blocking noise than the original AirPods Pro released in 2019, and now the AirPods Pro 3 (released in September 2025) are twice as good as the AirPod Pro 2.

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Compared to the AirPods 4, which come either with ANC or without ANC, the AirPods Pro 3 last longer on a charge (eight hours versus five) and come with silicone tips that allow for both a more comfortable fit (for many people, not all) and a better seal that blocks out more ambient noise.

other airpods worth looking at

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Apple

AirPods Max 2 (opens in a new window)

$443.00 (reg. $608.00) at Amazon
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The AirPods Max 2 are Apple’s best AirPods, as long as you don’t mind carrying around a far bulkier pair of headphones compared to the svelte, pocketable AirPods earbuds. Their closed-back ear cups block out more noise than even the AirPods Pro 3 can manage.

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Apple

AirPods 4 With ANC (opens in a new window)

$148.99 (reg. $179.00) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
$148.99 (reg. $179.00) at Walmart
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are the strongest alternative if you want to save a bit more cash, but don’t want to deal with bulky, over-the-ear headphones or give up AirPods’ seamlessly easy syncing with Apple devices.

EarPods Headphones (opens in a new window)
Apple

EarPods (opens in a new window)

Available at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Available at Walmart
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Yep, Apple still makes wired earbuds. These Apple EarPods come with the USB-C cable so that you don’t have to hunt down an adapter to plug them into your computer, tablet, or phone, although you can still get them with a Lightning cable and 3.5mm headphone jack if you like.

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