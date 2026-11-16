This Black Friday Deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 3 Ripened Early

The Apple AirPods Pro, in whatever iteration they’re in at the time, are a sort of bellwether for major sales holidays. I can gauge whether the early Black Friday deals are truly out of the gates when retailers begin dropping their price. I’ve kept a near-daily eye on them over the months, ever since they were particularly cheap for Amazon Prime Day back in early summer, and they’re finally on a real sale.

Over the past weekend it became possible to pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $180. That’s $19 off their usual “sale price” of $199 and $69 off the retail price that I’ve rarely seen them going for since this past summer. I’ve also highlighted more deals on wireless earbuds below, if Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 aren’t your thing. I’ve filtered out the earbuds that are on sale, but which I expect (based on recent sales event pricing) to become much cheaper the closer we get to Black Friday.

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The crowd pleasers

There are earbuds marketed toward runners and wired earbuds for the trendy, but my go-to recommendation for people who use Apple devices and want a do-everything-well pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds are the AirPods Pro 3. They sound good, they block out a decent amount of background noise, and they pair exceedingly simply with Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and iPads.

other earbuds on sale

Beats, being a stablemate brand owned by Apple, is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals. You can pick up the Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon for $100. That’s $70 off the usual price.

The JBL Endurance Peak 4 are currently tied for their lowest-ever sale price at $80. That’s $50 off the retail price. These active noise cancellation earbuds come in a wider range of color combinations than most.

The Nothing Ear (3) have an interesting look. Like most of Nothing’s products, their cases are transparent, so you can see the internal guts of the earbuds. They’re for those who want to stand out from the crowd of white earbuds, and they’re a lot less pricey.