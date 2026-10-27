Apple’s AirTag 2 Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Apple’s second-generation AirTag is 21%-off at Amazon right now, which makes it the cheapest the single tag has been since it launched in January.

Ok, sure, it’s only a hair below the previous low, but Apple gear almost never goes on sale, and the AirTag 2 has mostly dipped during Prime events. More than 10,000 people bought one in the past month, so you’re not exactly early to the party, but that’s some solid consumer trust data right there.

Videos by VICE

If you’ve been meaning to tag your keys, wallet, or checked bag, this is the time to pull the trigger.

Why the AirTag 2 Is Worth Grabbing at This Price

The AirTag 2 looks just like the original, but the guts are better. The speaker is 50% louder (which is, arguably, statistically significant), so a tag buried in the couch cushions is easier to hear.

Upgraded Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth chips stretch its Precision its Finding range up to 1.5 times the previous version, and you can now follow on-screen directions to a lost item on your Apple Watch, too. If your bag goes missing, you can share a tag’s location with trusted contacts or more than 50 airline partners.

Just in time for holiday travel!

The battery is a replaceable coin cell that can last more than a year, and the tag is IP67 water resistant. You should be just fine as you watch the rain and snow pummel your luggage while waiting for it to be loaded onto your plane.

Other Trackers You Might Like

Apple AirTag 4-Pack—The same tag with better per-tag math if you have four things to track. It too is on sale, though it isn’t at its record low right now.

Pebblebee Rechargeable Item Trackers—Android user? This rechargeable tracker comes with a keyring, flashes a light when you ping it, and works with either Apple’s Find My network or Google’s Find Hub.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2—This is the pick for Galaxy owners, specifically, since AirTags won’t work with Android.