Apple Raised Its Prices Today. But We Found a Few Macs and iPads on Their Old Sale Prices.

We all knew it was coming. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, had even said so. But it’s still a shock of cold water to wake up and read that Apple has raised prices on a slew of Macs and iPads, sometimes by hundreds of dollars. And it’s all thanks to AI.

We’ve found a few deals where prices aren’t just lower than their new retail prices, but still lower than their old ones. A lot of Apple products are already sold out on Amazon, such as the iPad Air M4. There’s no telling how long these deals will last before they’re either bought up or switch over to a higher price more reflective of Apple’s price hike. If your finger has been hovering over the mouse button with the cursor on “buy,” click it before you wait too long and end up paying hundreds more.

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Going quickly

As reported by Reuters—as reported by everybody, actually, since everyone is freaking out—Apple has raised prices on a slew of Macs and iPads, effective today, June 25, 2026. We’d been hearing rumors to this effect for the past year, but the day is finally upon us, and with no concrete advanced notice to avoid it.

Apple announced the price increases today, and they’re also in effect as of today. I’ve been checking major retailers this afternoon, and they mostly show the higher, updated prices. The company has blamed AI’s insatiable appetite for RAM, a key component in phones, computers, and tablets, as gobbling up so much RAM that other industries have to pay vastly higher prices for a dwindling resource.

“We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly,” Apple ​said in a statement to the press. “We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin ⁠raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”