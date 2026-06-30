The iPad Air M3 Is $250 Off This Fourth of July

Nevermind that we’re fresh off the jagged-edged, unpleasant news that Apple has raised the prices of many Macs and iPads. There are still deals to be found, if you know where to look. Luckily for you, you don’t have to look hard for this one. We found it lurking at Best Buy, where the big, blue retailer still has a mini trove of new iPad Air M3s on sale for $250 off.

air today, gone tomorrow

These aren’t used, refurbished, or renewed models, but brand-new ones leftover after its successor, the iPad Air M4, launched in March 2026. If you want a comparable 11″ iPad Air M4, expect to pay $899 for it. The M4 is newer, yeah, and evolutionarily slightly better, but is it $400 better? Hell no. If I were buying an iPad, I’d jump at this deal.

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You won’t find this deal on Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo Video, or Adorama. I know because I looked. Apple and the mainstream retailers that stock them are pretty thorough about clearing out their old stock, so I wouldn’t expect to see this deal pop up elsewhere; at least, not at another retailer as big as Best Buy.

And Best Buy surely isn’t going to restock them. If you want the very latest and greatest iPad Air, the M4 (which isn’t the top-end iPad; that’s the $1,500 iPad Pro M5), then go for it. Just be expected to pay nearly double this deal, and know that the M3 is very nearly almost as good for a lot less money. The next-cheapest iPad, the iPad A16, is $664. The iPad Air M3 is clearly superior, and on this deal a lot cheaper, too.

other ipads worth considering

The iPad Air M4 improves upon the iPad Air M3 only in an evolutionary way. It packs 12GB of RAM versus the M3’s 8GB, which (in layman’s terms) makes it faster and more capable of juggling multiple tasks simultaneously. Its Wi-Fi 7 allows you to take advantage of a newer, faster wireless internet protocol, rather than the M3’s Wi-Fi 6E. Most of the rest of the machine is the same, though, and the iPad Air M4 isn’t on sale. Rather, you’re going to have to pay full retail at $899.

There are weird things going on with the stock of the iPad Pro M5 right now. If you want one in a cheaper, lower capacity 256GB or 512GB model, you won’t find it in stock at Amazon. But the situation flips if you want a 1 TB or 2 TB model. Either way, if you want the fastest iPad that Apple makes, prepare to lay out four figures.

The iPad Mini A17 Pro doesn’t actually occupy the entry-level rung of the iPad ladder. That’d be the iPad A16. The iPad Mini may be diminutive, but you don’t buy it because it’s cheap. You buy it because you want a mid-range tablet that’s smaller than the rest.