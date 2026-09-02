Surprisingly Good Apple Deals Just Dropped for Labor Day

You know what Labor Day means. No, not just a holiday meant to celebrate the American worker, and not just the unofficial end of summer. Stores begin to toss deals, sales, and discounts toward you as if Black Friday isn’t just looming over the horizon. Apple has had a tough summer when it comes to price increases, but we’ve scraped together a few solid deals on iPads, AirPods, and even my favorite MacBook.

Don’t forget that Apple just launched the Mac Mini M5 Pro and Mac Mini M6, too. You can preorder them now, ahead of an expected launch later this month. And Best Buy has a few standout deals on headphones and earbuds happening right now for Labor Day.

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headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods 4

The $99 Apple AirPods 4 lack active noise cancelation (ANC), but if you want ANC for more effective sound-deadening for noisy environments (which you can turn on and off as you like), you can buy the Apple AirPods 4 With ANC for $149, also on sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

We’ve raved about how the Apple AirPods Pro 3, with their ultra-smooth ability to sync with Apple devices in particular, are excellent all-around earbuds for blocking out noisy airplanes while traveling, thanks to their strong ANC, and listening to podcasts and music in peace. They’ve been cheaper on other sales, down to $199, but this is still a decent price.

Apple AirPods Max 2

The Apple AirPods Max 2 landed on our list of the most worthy headphones and earbuds because they package the AirPods’ easy syncing with Apple devices into a pair of closed-back, over-the-ear headphones. That type of construction makes them even more effective at blocking out surrounding noise than a pair of earbuds.

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Apple iPad Air M4

Walmart apparently didn’t get the memo, because it’s undercutting Amazon’s $100-off deal on the Apple iPad Air M4 by another $100. Why Walmart is selling a $949 device for $749 so soon after its release onto the market, I don’t know, but I wouldn’t wait around to ponder it long.

Apple iPad A16

The Apple iPad A16 is named for its Apple-designed A16 chip, and it’s Apple’s base-level iPad, not the faster and more powerful iPad Mini. If all you need an iPad for is browsing the internet, checking emails, and watching videos, the iPad A16 will be more than capable enough.

Apple iPad Pro M5 (13-Inch)

If you need serious power in an iPad, such as for editing photographs or graphical design, check out the Apple iPad Pro M5. This is the 13″ version, although the 11″ version is also on sale for $70 off.

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Apple MacBook Pro M5 Pro

Deals on Macs are few and far between right now, since Apple raised its prices across a range of products earlier this summer, but I managed to find a deal on my favorite MacBook of all: the MacBook Pro M5 Pro. And no, that’s not a typo. The clunkily named laptop means that it has the M5 Pro chip, the mid-level chip above the mere M5. This is where the MacBook Pro really comes into its own, with greater performance than the base-level M5.

Apple AirTag 2 (4-Pack)

The second generation of Apple’s button-sized trackers, which leverage the huge network of peoples’ Apple devices to track AirTags (rather than GPS, like competing trackers), has been out for less than a year, and this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTag 2s is the lowest price it’s been yet. I’ve always got a few AirTags for back-up in case of lost bags while traveling.