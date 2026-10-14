Apple TV 4K 4th Gen Just Announced. But Do We Really Need a $300 Apple TV?

My eyes rolled back in my head, and then my chair flipped over backward like a clown in a Monty Python sketch, and I think I tumbled into the mouth of an active volcano or a bear’s den. I don’t know for certain, because I’d been completely dumbstruck by Apple’s announcement that the new Apple TV 4K would cost $299.

How much better could the newest Apple TV 4K be to justify nearly doubling the current model’s already high price? The short answer is: a whole bunch of AI. You can preorder the Apple TV 4K now at Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, and Walmart, among other retailers, so that when the November 13 release day comes, you’ll have it on your doorstep ASAP.

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What’s new for the 4th Gen

The Apple TV 4K was due for a refresh. The current third-generation model has been for sale since 2022, and all of its primary competition—Roku, Google, and Amazon—have introduced new or updated models since then.

Apple says the new model is 50% faster than the outgoing model, but the current Apple TV 4K is already the fastest 4K streaming device I’ve ever tested (just check out my review), and I’ve tested all of them. You can pair the new Apple TV 4K with up to four HomePod mini 2 or 2nd-gen HomePod (2nd speakers to create what Apple calls a home theater surround sound system, but that requires a lot of other expensive Apple speakers. I’d just go with a dedicated surround sound setup.

“Supercharged with Siri AI”

Apple hopes the big draw that’ll bring people to upgrade to the latest Apple TV 4K is its incorporation of the smarter Siri that Apple began rolling out late this summer. Beyond the more direct, simpler commands that previous Apple TV 4Ks can handle, such as “Open this app” or “Search for that show,” Apple says you’ll be able to ask the new model’s brainier Siri questions such as “What Apple TV shows won at the Emmy Awards this year?” and “Where was Pluribus filmed?”

Apple touts the fact that you can just speak to the Apple TV 4K, and Siri will pick up your voice commands without you even needing to touch the remote control. With the new model, the remote control will show up in the Apple Find My app and beep if you’ve misplaced it so that you can locate it, but the Roku Ultra has had all these features for years.

Apple says you’ll be able to use the Apple TV 4K as a smart home hub, with such features are “Apple Intelligence-generated camera activity descriptions and summarized notifications in the (Apple) Home app,” but I’d treat that as a fringe benefit and not a main reason to buy the Apple TV 4K. Apple also just announced the $299 Apple HomeView, a smart home hub with a 7″ touchscreen. If you plan to get one of these, you can ask the HomeView about your calendar for the day, who that guy was who played Norm on Cheers (it was George Wendt), and the like.

Check out my guide to the Best 4K TV Streaming Devices for more options that cost a lot less than $299.