Save $100 on the Best Smartwatch for iPhone Users: the Apple Watch Series 11

Smartwatches make a promise that you’ll be able to leave your smartphone in your pocket or bag more often because the most common actions and needs can be handled right from your wrist. Paying for stuff, checking messages, looking at your reminders and calendar. Your phone can stay put away while your frequently needed tools are literally right at hand.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 off right now, making it $299. That puts it on the affordable, budget level of smartwatches, even though it’s certainly not a budget smartwatch. Apple iPhone users, in particular, will enjoy the seamless integration that comes with pairing the two Apple devices. That is, unless you’re one of those masochists who enjoys hunting through endless settings menus when they buy a new device.

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The dream smartwatch for iphone owners

Setup is easy if you’re pairing it with an iPhone, if you can even call it setup. You just connect them, and Apple’s tightly integrated iOS and watchOS operating systems will automatically transfer over your Apple ID and all your settings, included to your Apple Health app.

Once it’s set up you won’t need to yank your phone out of your pocket to check your text messages and emails or to make and receive calls. You can tap your Apple Watch to pay if you’ve set up your credit card or debit card in the Apple Wallet app. Because all of these things use native Apple-designed apps, you’re less likely to run into snags. That’s the classic Apple magic: it just works without making demands on your attention.

If that still sounds too smart for you, consider shopping for a dumbphone. We’ve rounded up the best dumbphones, from clever (but not show-offs) to outright simple, for those who want to be totally free of the attention-stealing social media apps and wide-open internet browsers of smartphones.

other smartwatches worth looking at

The Garmin Epix Pro is on sale right now for an astounding $550 off. That’s half of what it normally costs. For the deepest of fitness analysis and planning, plus health tracking features, step up to the Garmin. You’ll get a titanium case, scratch-resistant sapphire glass, full topographic maps, built-in GPS, advancing training regimen planning, sleep tracking and analysis, and route tracking.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the purest expression of Google’s Android operating system that you can find in a mainstream smartwatch. All the better if you use an Android phone, not an iPhone, and want a device that syncs with it as easily as the Apple Watch syncs with the iPhone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 packs more health-tracking apps and capabilities than the Google Pixel Watch 4, and so it’s better ability to track and analyze sleep and daily health. While also based on Android, it has a bit more of a bloated operating system than the Pixel Watch 4’s.