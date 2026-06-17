Apple Watch Ultra 4 Release—What We Know So Far

Rumors surrounding any imminent Apple product always perk up our ears because the network of well informed analysts and leakers is broad. When certain voices begin talking about a yet-to-be-released Apple product having this or that, we tend to listen. Here’s what we know so far about the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which we expect Apple to unveil in August 2026 and launch for sale the following month.

crushing those apple rumors

DigitTimes reported back in August 2025 that the Apple Watch Ultra 4 would change in design—to what degree, we don’t know—and double the number of health-tracking sensors. The editors also hinted that it’d be more power efficient. Then the rumor mill went fairly quiet for a while. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 had just been announced that same month, and so attention fell off on its successor watch.

Videos by VICE

MacWorld had also reported that code had been found that supported Touch ID, hinting that it could come to an Apple Watch. That rumor seems shakier. Code supporting one feature or another often pops up without meaning the additional features are imminent. Aside from these vague murmurings, there’s not much said about how different the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will look. Given that the Apple Watch Ultra line was only just launched in late 2022, I’d expect more of an evolutionary tweak than a top-to-bottom redesign.

apple watches you can actually buy right now

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 only just came out in September 2025, so it’s not like you’re stuck buying terribly old technology if you decide you can’t wait until later this summer for the Ultra 4. The Ultra 3 is still the best Apple smartwatch that money can buy today, and the best one—at least in terms of build materials and features—that Apple has ever offered, and it’s on sale for $100 off right now.

Apple likes to release new Apple Watches annually in late summer. It’s only been less than a year since they released the Apple Watch Series 11, the standard model that slots in below the Ultra 3, and it’s also on a $100-off deal.