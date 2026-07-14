You Can Save 28% On the Best-Selling Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush Right Now

It isn’t just your dentist trying to move product. Electric toothbrushes really do work better than regular toothbrushes. You don’t have to be a lazy person to get on board with one. You just have to be someone who prioritizes their teeth.

They’ve gotten more affordable since the days when even a budget model would cost you $100. The Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush for $36, down from its usual $50 price tag that already was on the cheaper end of the market. It isn’t the fanciest electric toothbrush out there, but it gets the basics down: it’ll carve away that plaque better than your old manual toothbrush.

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I’ve not used the Aquasonic, so I can’t say that it performs better or worse compared to the other budget and mid-range models of electric toothbrushes that I have used. What I’m more confident of is that for $36 on sale, you can get something that works noticeably better than a manual toothbrush, because every electric toothbrush I’ve used has done so.

My mouth feels cleaner, and I get less tsk-tsking from the dentists at my twice-annual cleanings when I’m using an electric model. Think about it. You’d have to have the arms of the Tasmanian Devil to fit as many teeth-brushing movements into two minutes of brushing if you were using a regular manual toothbrush. The Aquasonic’s $36 is about as cheap as I’ve found for an electric ‘brush.

Looking for more ways to take care of your mouth, but hate to floss? Here’s why I dig water flossers. Yep, that’s the brand-agnostic way to say “Waterpik.”

other electric toothbrushes to consider

The Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush tops best-of roundups for a reason. Even at half the cost of my old Oral-B toothbrush from seven years ago, it’s more powerful and does a better job at cleaning my teeth. The downside is that you really do need to charge it every day. I’ve figured out that at two minutes per brushing, twice a day, it takes about 4.5 hours to recharge overnight.

Philips Sonicare goes head to head with Braun when it comes to shavers and beard trimmers, and so the same is true with electric toothbrushes. After all, Braun owns Oral-B. The Philips Sonicare 5950 Series Electric Toothbrush costs a bit more around $100, give or take whether it’s on sale, but it adds a pressure sensor that lessens the power if it senses you brushing too hard. The Oral-B Pro 1000 has that, too, but the Aquasonic doesn’t.

The Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush goes toe-to-toe with the Philips Sonicare 5950 above, but keeps you in the Braun family. Oral-B uses a round, circular head, while the Philips Sonicare uses an elongated head. Both will do a good job at brushing away plaque and food remnants; it’ll come down to a comfort preference of which you think you’ll like best.