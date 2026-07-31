Your Teeth Will Love You for Switching to an Electric Toothbrush (and Your Wallet Will Love the Deal You’re Getting)

Electric toothbrushes work better than regular toothbrushes. They aren’t just for the “energy efficient.” (You know, the lazy.) They remove more plaque and food debris than the good, old manual toothbrush, and I’ve noticed happier dentist visits since I switched to one years ago.

Until recently, a decent electric toothbrush was a serious investment, but they’ve gotten cheaper in recent years, even as they’ve gotten better, too. Take the Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush, for example. At $40 on this $10-off sale, it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than a cavity.

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a better clean

This isn’t the first Aquasonic electric toothbrush deal we’ve highlighted. Alongside the Aquasonic Black Series, this Aquasonic Vibe Series is about as cheap of an electric toothbrush as I’ve found. It comes with a selectable gentle mode, in case you’re worried about being too rough on your mouth or have a tendency toward bleeding gums.

Check out this water flosser, too, if you really want to take care of your teeth. Don’t forget to pay attention to your face, if you need a shaver or beard trimmer.

more electric toothbrushes to check out

My Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush is half the cost of my old Oral-B toothbrush from seven years ago, yet it’s more powerful and does a better job at cleaning my teeth. I’ve been using it twice a day for the past five months. The only real downside is that at two minutes per brushing, twice a day, it takes about 4.5 hours to recharge overnight.

The Philips Sonicare 5950 Series Electric Toothbrush ups the price to $110, but it adds a pressure sensor (which the Aquasonic doesn’t have) that lessens the power if it senses you brushing too hard.

Compared to the Philips Sonicare 5950, the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush uses a round, circular head, not an elongated head. It’s just a comfort thing; both will do a fine job of brushing away plaque and food remnants.