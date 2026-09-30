Starting a GLP-1 Doesn’t Have to Be Hard (Or Expensive)

At this point, most people have at least heard about GLP-1 medications. Actually figuring out how to get one is another story.

There’s insurance coverage to sort out, appointments to make, prescriptions to fill, and the not-so-small question of how much the whole thing is going to cost every month. Even telehealth has gotten crowded enough that comparing programs can require its own spreadsheet.

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Arbor is trying to make the process a lot more straightforward. The telehealth platform connects patients with licensed U.S. providers who can determine whether prescription weight-loss treatment is appropriate, with compounded semaglutide plans starting at $89 per month and compounded tirzepatide starting at $119.

No insurance is required, there’s no separate membership fee, and the monthly price includes the medication, provider consultations, check-ins, dose adjustments, support, and shipping.

In other words, you know what you’re signing up for before a box ever lands at your door.

Getting Started Takes About 90 Seconds

You don’t need to start by booking an appointment or calling your insurance company.

Arbor begins with a free online eligibility quiz that takes about 90 seconds. From there, patients complete a more detailed health assessment covering things like medical history, current medications, weight, and treatment goals.

An independent licensed provider reviews that information and determines if treatment is medically appropriate. Depending on the state and the patient’s clinical needs, additional consultation may be required.

If a prescription is approved, the medication is filled by a licensed U.S. pharmacy and shipped free through FedEx Express. Arbor estimates delivery within 48 hours after approval.

It’s still medical treatment, so there is an actual clinician making the prescribing decision. The difference is that most of the process can happen from home.

Photo Courtesy of Arbor

The Pricing Is Easy to Understand

Cost is where GLP-1 treatment can get confusing fast, especially once insurance coverage, membership charges, medication costs, and dose changes all enter the conversation.

Arbor’s compounded semaglutide program starts at $89 per month, while compounded tirzepatide starts at $119 per month. According to Arbor, those prices stay locked as the prescribed dose changes.

There’s also no insurance requirement. Arbor operates as a cash-pay platform, although the programs are HSA and FSA eligible.

More importantly, the advertised monthly price isn’t just the medication. Provider consultations, ongoing check-ins, medication fulfillment, dose adjustments, support, and shipping are bundled into the subscription.

You can also cancel anytime without a long-term contract.

For anyone who has clicked on an enticing GLP-1 price only to discover another fee somewhere in the fine print, that simplicity and transparency is probably one of Arbor’s biggest selling points.

Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Are Both Available

Arbor currently offers two weekly injectable options.

Compounded semaglutide starts at $89 per month. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and Arbor positions it as its more affordable weekly option for reducing appetite and cravings as part of a clinician-supervised weight-management program.

Compounded tirzepatide starts at $119 per month. Tirzepatide works on both GLP-1 and GIP receptors and is another once-weekly injectable option.

Which medication, if either, makes sense for an individual patient is ultimately up to the prescribing provider. That last part is important. These are prescription medications, not something you simply select from a dropdown because one sounds better.

And Arbor’s medications are compounded. They are not FDA-approved drug products, and the FDA does not review compounded medications for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are marketed.

There’s More Here Than a Prescription

One issue with ordering practically anything online is wondering what happens after it arrives.

Arbor says more than 10,000 people have been treated through its platform, and its program includes continued access to the care team rather than ending once the prescription ships.

Patients have 24/7 access to licensed clinicians through the patient portal, while prescriptions are reviewed by board-certified physicians licensed in the patient’s state. The program also includes ongoing check-ins and clinician-guided dose adjustments.

And nutrition is more than just an afterthought. Arbor offers registered-dietitian support to help patients develop habits they can continue after the medication phase of the program. That matters because getting a prescription is only one piece of weight management. What happens around the medication, and eventually after it, deserves attention too.

Arbor Also Has a 12-Month Money-Back Guarantee

One of Arbor’s more unusual features is its 12-month money-back guarantee.

Eligible patients who remain enrolled for 12 months, follow their prescribed program, and meet the other requirements of Arbor’s guarantee can request a refund if they don’t reach the goal established through the program.

There are eligibility and adherence requirements, so this isn’t a blanket promise that every patient automatically gets their money back if they’re unhappy with their results. It’s worth reading the full terms before enrolling.

Still, it’s not something you see attached to many telehealth weight-management programs.

Starting Doesn’t Need to Become Its Own Project

There’s nothing particularly simple about deciding to start prescription weight-loss medication. It’s a medical decision, and a clinician still needs to decide if one of these treatments is appropriate.

The administrative side of it, though? That can be easier. Arbor puts the assessment, provider review, prescription, medication, delivery, and ongoing support into one online program. Semaglutide starts at $89 per month, tirzepatide starts at $119, insurance isn’t required, and the first eligibility quiz takes about 90 seconds.

For someone who has been curious about GLP-1 treatment but keeps getting hung up on the cost or the process, that may make getting an actual medical opinion feel a lot more manageable.

Arbor is a technology platform; medical evaluations are conducted by independent licensed providers who determine whether treatment is appropriate. Compounded medications are not reviewed by the FDA for safety or effectiveness. Consultation requirements vary by state.