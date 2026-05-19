Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder Just Announced a Co-Headlining 2026 Tour

Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder have announced Wrath Across North America 2026, a co-headlining outing that will see the two heavy metal bands trekking the continent this fall with a slew of fellow metal acts in tow.
The Wrath Across North America Tour kicks off October 5 in Riverside, California at Municipal Auditorium. Subsequent stops include Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Montreal, Quebec; Chicago, Illinois; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and many more. The final stop of the tour will be Seattle, Washington on November 16.
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Special guests Septicflesh, Crypta, and Thrown Into Exile will be in support at select stops. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Arch enemy and black dahlia murder 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets
Wrath Across North America Tour 2026 (opens in a new window)
Tickets to the Wrath Across North America Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
General onsale will begin Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder Wrath Across North America 2026 Tour Dates
10/05 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Echo
10/12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/15 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham
10/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
10/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
10/24 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
10/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/28 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Worcester
10/30 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre Hall
10/31 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia
11/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora
11/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
11/08 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
11/11 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
11/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway
11/14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Key
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox