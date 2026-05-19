Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder Just Announced a Co-Headlining 2026 Tour

Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder have announced Wrath Across North America 2026, a co-headlining outing that will see the two heavy metal bands trekking the continent this fall with a slew of fellow metal acts in tow.

The Wrath Across North America Tour kicks off October 5 in Riverside, California at Municipal Auditorium. Subsequent stops include Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Montreal, Quebec; Chicago, Illinois; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and many more. The final stop of the tour will be Seattle, Washington on November 16.

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Special guests Septicflesh, Crypta, and Thrown Into Exile will be in support at select stops. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Arch enemy and black dahlia murder 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to the Wrath Across North America Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

General onsale will begin Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Arch Enemy and Black Dahlia Murder tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

10/05 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Echo

10/12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/15 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham

10/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

10/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

10/24 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/28 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Worcester

10/30 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre Hall

10/31 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora

11/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

11/08 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

11/11 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

11/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway

11/14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Key

11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox