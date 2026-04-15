Bud & Bougie: Artet’s 4/20 THC + Caviar Bundle Is Fancy AF

4/20 has always had a pretty predictable aesthetic: pre-roll packs, snack collabs, maybe a branded hoodie if someone’s feeling ambitious. It’s built around excess—more THC, more product drops, more deals stacked on top of each other. But every once in a while, a brand tries to flip that script to make it more like a moment and feel less like a Black Friday shopping haul.

That’s basically what Artet is doing with its latest 4/20 drop. Instead of another bundle designed to load you up, it teamed up with Pearl Street Caviar to build something that looks a lot closer to a dinner party than a smoke session. We’re talking actual caviar service—blini, crème fraîche, mother-of-pearl spoons—the whole thing.

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This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Over the past couple of years, THC beverages have been carving out a lane that feels way more adjacent to alcohol than traditional cannabis. Lower doses, social pacing, something you sip instead of rip. Artet has been one of the brands pushing that standard the hardest, positioning itself as an aperitif you’d bring out before dinner, because “weed you just drink” is getting overplayed.



A caviar pairing sounds ridiculous at first. But it also makes a weird amount of sense if you’ve been paying attention to where this category is heading.

What’s in the Bundle

The top-tier Grand Caviar Bundle goes all in on that concept. It includes:

Two 30g tins of caviar (Young Ossetra and Kaluga)

A 750ml bottle of Artet’s THC-infused aperitif

A four-pack of Artet spritzes

A full caviar setup: blini, crème fraîche, potato chips, and mother-of-pearl spoons

There’s also a smaller version, the Artet Caviar Bundle if you’re not trying to commit to the full spread:

One 30g tin of caviar (Young Ossetra)

A 750ml bottle of Artet’s THC-infused aperitif

A full caviar setup: blini, crème fraîche, potato chips, and a mother-of-pearl spoon

Dosing stays in that beverage-friendly range, with a micro-dose and low-dose options of 2.5 mg or 5 mg THC per serving. So it’s designed to be shared and paced, and won’t derail your night.

Why is Caviar & Weed Trending together?

Caviar might be the headline here, but that’s not the whole story. This bundle is more about what it represents and how 4/20 has expanded way past its usual playbook. Weed culture, or the stereotypical “stoner culture” used to be one note, now it’s a mix of niches and tastes, and somehow high-end caviar fits right in. And 4/20 used to be a volume game: who has the biggest deal, the strongest product, the most over-the-top drop. That’s still happening, but there’s a parallel shift toward making cannabis feel more integrated into everyday rituals, especially ones that used to belong to alcohol.

That’s where this lands. It’s basically taking aperitivo culture—light drinks, small bites, social pacing, and swapping alcohol out for THC. Same structure, different substance.

There’s also a very obvious “flex” layer here. Caviar already lives in that category of foods that are as much about signaling as they are about taste. Pairing it with THC turns this into something closer to a novelty luxury experience than a straightforward product drop. It’s the kind of thing people bring out at a small gathering specifically because it’s a conversation starter.

And timing-wise, it tracks. 4/20 has become more mainstream and lifestyle-driven. It’s comfortable borrowing cues from adjacent industries like food and beverage. This just pushes that crossover a little further than most brands are willing to go.

Who This Bundle is Really For

Don’t treat this like your weekly pick up. This is a holiday bundle you get once a year that’s meant for:

People hosting a 4/20 dinner or small gathering

Anyone already into THC beverages and looking for a more elevated format

The type of buyer who treats 4/20 like a holiday occasion, not just a shopping day

If your ideal 4/20 is joints on the couch, this probably isn’t your move. If it’s more “friends over, drinks flowing, something curated on the table,” this fits a lot better.

Where to Get It

The smaller Artet Caviar Bundle is $152 to $160, and the Grand Caviar Bundle runs between $272 to $280. These are available directly through Artet as a limited 4/20 drop. It’s expensive, but that’s the point. This is more of a group experience than a solo purchase.

If you’re already into THC drinks or want something that feels different from the usual 4/20 offerings, this bundle is a fun, fancy flex. If not, you’re better off sticking to a solid bottle of something infused and calling it a day.