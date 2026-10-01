This Probiotic Mushroom Coffee Actually Made It Into My 5 A.M. Routine

I’ve been drinking mushroom coffee long enough to have opinions about the genre, and most of them are about taste. Especially as a mushroom avoider.

The pitch for these mushroom (“functional”) coffees is always the same: calmer, focused energy without the jitters, plus a stack of extras (gut health, stress, skin, hair, joints) that the label is usually careful to say the FDA hasn’t evaluated. The execution is definitely not the same, though. Some of these powders taste like a dirt clod thrown down your gullet.

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Atlas Coffee Club, maybe better known for mailing single-origin beans from around the world, makes one of the more ambitious versions I’ve seen. Atlas+ Superblend is an instant coffee powder loaded with lion’s mane, reishi, cordyceps, ashwagandha, L-theanine, collagen, probiotics, and vitamins. It comes in two flavors, Coffee and Latte, and only one of them earned a spot in my morning.

If you read my RYZE mushroom coffee review, you know where I land on this category. It’s probably not going to fully replace your coffee habit, but it can replace the part of that habit that leaves you feeling like a wrung-out sponge by lunch time.

Atlas+ fits well within the same lane, with a milder taste and a much longer ingredient list.

Atlas+ Superblend Is Mushroom Coffee You’ll Actually Want to Drink

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Atlas+ Superblend gives me the same calmer, less jittery lift as other mushroom coffees, in a milder package that’s easier to like. Buy the Latte Superblend, though. It’s the chocolatey, creamy, and tastier option. The Coffee Superblend is fine, but its flavor doesn’t make much of an impression and I’m not a huge fan of its aroma.

Atlas+ also has a far longer ingredient list than a standard mushroom coffee, though Atlas’s own fine print says the studies behind those ingredients weren’t run on this blend. Treat the extras as a bonus, with the smoother morning energy as the main event for starting your day.

The Good, Bad, and Weird

The Good

The Latte Superblend is rich, chocolatey, and easy to drink, especially with milk

It’s noticeably milder than other mushroom coffees I’ve tried

Steadier energy than a straight cup of coffee, with no afternoon pick-me-up needed

The Bad

The Coffee Superblend has an aroma I didn’t love and a bit of a lackluster flavor

It contains bovine collagen, so it isn’t vegan or vegetarian

The Weird

The probiotic is a heat-resistant, spore-forming strain, which is a sentence I never expected to write in a coffee review (… or maybe just in general life)

How I Tested Atlas+ Superblend

For a couple of weeks, I drank Atlas+ Superblend first thing in the morning, which for me usually means 4 or 5 a.m. After that, I stuck to my normal routine of one or two cups of regular coffee throughout the morning. I tried both the Coffee Superblend and the Latte Superblend, with water and with milk, and compared them with each other and with other mushroom coffees I’ve had, including RYZE.

I’ve admittedly become a bit of a coffee snob (thanks a lot, xBloom Studio), so I paid extra attention to taste, as well as how focused and jittery I felt compared with a regular cup that early, and whether I felt gross or “blah” after too much coffee later on, or if I needed anything extra in the afternoon. I didn’t go so far as to run bloodwork or lab tests, though, so I can’t speak to skin, hair, or joint benefits. Those seem to be far more long-term benefits anyways.

What It’s Actually Like to Use Atlas+ Superblend

Taste

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The overall taste of both coffees is milder than other mushroom coffees I’ve had, which I was surprised about. The Coffee Superblend isn’t very powerful in flavor, and the smell didn’t do it for me. The Latte Superblend, on the other hand, has chocolatey notes, a creamier body, and a lot more flavor. Atlas makes it with coconut milk and coconut sugar and lists it as dairy-free with 3 grams of sugar, keeping it seemingly pretty simple.

Energy and Focus

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Both Superblends deliver the way other mushroom coffees do. I feel more focused and less jittery than I do with a regular cup first thing in the morning. Atlas lists about 45 mg of caffeine per serving, which is roughly half of a regular cup (RYZE lists about 48 mg). The bigger difference shows up later in the day. After my mushroom cup, along with a cup or two of regular coffee, I don’t get that gross, semi-regretful feeling from overdoing it, and with Atlas specifically, I haven’t needed a pick-me-up in the afternoon during the work week.

Mixing It In

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Atlas says to use warm, not boiling, water, using one to two scoops of the Coffee Superblend in four to seven ounces, or two scoops of the Latte in about five, then froth or stir. Both work with water. The Latte is better mixed with milk, though, making it creamier and richer.

The probiotic angle is the part that especially appealed to me. I love yogurt, but I generally try to avoid dairy. I will say that I was on some cold/virus meds during my testing period—the kind that recommends you take some kind of probiotic while on them—and I didn’t have any stomach issues. My experience is anecdotal, of course, but take that for what it’s worth.

The Coffee Club Behind the Powder

Atlas’ main business is the coffee subscription, which is a monthly delivery of freshly roasted single-origin coffee, with flavor notes, brewing tips, and a postcard about where the beans came from. Atlas says it’ll send a replacement bag if your coffee doesn’t arrive fresh. The whole-bean Guatemala roast Atlas sent me was delicious enough that I’m signing up for the club. It was very good. So long, Dunkin’.

Other Mushroom Coffees You Might Also Like

Looking to compare? Here are some other mushroom coffees you might look into trying:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Does Atlas+ Superblend have less caffeine than regular coffee?

Atlas says both Superblends have about 45 mg per serving, roughly half of a regular cup of coffee.

Is it vegan, and what’s the catch with the starter deal?

No. It’s gluten-free, but both flavors contain bovine collagen, so they aren’t vegan or vegetarian (they are gluten-free).

What are Atlas+ Superblend’s subscription details?

Atlas’s starter-kit deal is tied to a subscription that refills every four weeks. Atlas says you can adjust or cancel anytime and backs the first order with a 30-day money-back guarantee, but read the terms before you check out.

My Final Verdict

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Atlas+ Superblend is a solid mushroom coffee, and the Latte Superblend is the one I’d personally recommend starting with. It’s tastier and creamier, and it gives me the focused, less jittery energy I want first thing in the morning.

It’s a good pick if you’re new to mushroom coffee or switching from another brand. It’s not for vegans or vegetarians, and I wouldn’t buy it for the gut, skin, or joint claims alone—at least, not until I have more time to see any potential positive effects.

I’ve given into mushrooms in coffee form. Atlas+ Superblend continues that trend.