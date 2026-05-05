Austin City Limits 2026 Lineup Announced: Charli XCX, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, RÜFÜS DU SOL and More

Austin City Limits has announced the festival’s 2026 lineup, with Charli XCX, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Skrillex (weekend 1), Kings of Leon (weekend 2), and The xx headlining.

The festival will take place in Austin’s Zilker Park on the weekends of October 2-4 and 9-11. It’s Austin City Limits’ 25th anniversary, and suitably, this one is a doozy.

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In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the festival will host a who’s who of 2026 festival acts including Turnstile, Labrinth, Lola Young, The Chainsmokers, Geese, Young Miko, Bleachers, Sofi Tukker, Parcels, The War on Drugs, Leon Thomas, Brandon Flowers (weekend 1), Blood Orange, Lykke Li, Levity, Max Mcnown, Suki Waterhouse, Amyl and the Sniffers, and many, many more.

View the complete lineup and ticketing information below.

AUstin City Limits 2026: How to Get TIckets

Tickets are on sale now(ish) as of May 5, 12 PM CT. Pass types include 3-Day GA, 3-Day GA+, 3-Day VIP, and 3-Day Platinum. Single day tickets, along with a broken-out by-day lineup, will be available at a future date. Learn more about passes and accommodations at Austin City Limits’ official website.

You can find your passes at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Austin City Limits 2026 Lineup