Curious About Butt Stuff? Here’s Where to Start

Butt stuff—you know, butt plugs, anal training, rimming, and all the other fun things you can do with your backside—has gone mainstream. Everybody’s got one, so why not learn how to take advantage?

But if you’ve never ventured down that hole before, I can see why shopping for anal toys might be a little intimidating. Some of these things are HUGE. Others have motors, rotating beads, and enough settings to make you wonder what the hell you’re even buying.

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And then I found b-Vibe, a sex toy brand that’s made an entire business out of pleasing butts. They’ve got weighted plugs, vibrating toys, beginner kits, and a collection that actually mimics the sensation of getting your ass eaten. I’m particularly intrigued by that last one.

People tend to be daunted by anal play, so what I also like about b-Vibe is its focus on sex education. There’s a lot more to anal play than grabbing a toy and going down, especially if it’s your first time. So, I rounded up six of the brand’s offerings, from the relatively tame to the downright adventurous. Let’s see what all the ass fuss is about.

If you’re a total newbie (like me), I’d start here.

The Anal Training & Education Set comes with three different plugs, beginning with a small silicone one. There’s also a medium-sized vibrating plug and a larger weighted one, so you can experiment with different sensations as you get more comfortable.

But the toys aren’t the only things in the box. You also get a lubricant applicator, an enema, a storage bag, and an educational guide with more than 50 pages devoted to anal play. I kind of love that there’s an entire manual dedicated to butt stuff. It’s certainly more information than most of us got in sex ed.

Of course, buying a training kit doesn’t mean you need to work your way through every size. If you love the smallest plug and never feel the urge to go bigger, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Here’s the thing about butt plugs: they don’t necessarily need to vibrate to feel good.

Take b-Vibe’s Snug Plugs, which are essentially weighted silicone plugs that provide a sensation of pressure and fullness. No charging cables or complicated controls to mess around with.

They come in seven sizes, and the difference between the smallest and largest is pretty ridiculous. Level 1 weighs approximately 54 grams, while Level 7 clocks in at a whopping 600 grams. That’s over a pound in your ass!

Personally, I’d pay more attention to the measurements than the level numbers. There’s a pretty big difference between a plug that’s less than an inch wide and one that’s 2.5 inches across. And don’t feel like you need to collect all seven. This isn’t Pokémon.

Now, if you like the idea of a weighted plug but want something with a little more oomph, there’s a vibrating version.

The Vibrating Snug Plugs come in five sizes, with four vibration levels and six patterns. You get the fullness of a weighted plug, plus the added stimulation of a vibrator.

I could see these being super appealing if you’ve already experimented with regular butt plugs and want to switch things up. They’re also a nice alternative if the rotating gadgets below seem a little too intense.

Sometimes you want all the bells and whistles. Other times, you just want a plug that makes your booty buzz.

Okay, now we’re talking.

If you’ve never heard of a rimming plug before, allow me to introduce you to one of the more interesting inventions in the sex toy world.

Rather than simply vibrating, b-Vibe’s Rimming Plugs have rotating beads around the neck that are designed to imitate the sensation of a tongue. There’s also a separate motor in the tip for internal vibrations.

The Petite is the smallest version, measuring 1.4 inches in diameter. It has seven rotation patterns, six vibration modes, and a wireless remote.

Even though it’s called Petite, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it as someone’s very first anal toy. But if you’ve already played around with smaller plugs and want to try something new, this could be a fun upgrade.

And yes, the remote means you can let someone else control the action. Do with that information what you will.

If you like the sound of the Petite but prefer something a little larger, there’s the Rimming Plug 2.

It’s 1.6 inches in diameter and has the same combination of rotating beads and vibrations. You can choose between seven rotation patterns and six vibration modes, depending on what feels good.

What’s interesting about this collection is that the movement isn’t limited to the tip of the toy. The rotating beads are positioned around the neck, so it’s an entirely different concept from the usual vibrating butt plug.

The wireless remote also works from up to 30 feet away. I don’t know why you’d need to be that far from your butt plug, but I appreciate having options, and maybe the thought of someone else controlling it from the other room.

Holy shit, this thing is big.

At 2.2 inches in diameter and 5.6 inches of insertable length, the Rimming Plug XL is definitely meant for people with some serious anal experience.

It has the same rotating beads, vibrating tip, and remote control as the smaller versions. The major difference, obviously, is the size.

I’d steer clear of this one if you’re a beginner. There’s absolutely no need to start with something this large, and even experienced users should make sure they’re comfortable with the dimensions before buying.

But if bigger plugs are already your thing, the XL offers a pretty unusual combination of size and stimulation.

Before You Get Busy With Your Booty

A few things worth mentioning before you put anything up there, because the last thing anyone wants is a sexy evening ending at urgent care.

For starters, lube isn’t optional. Unlike the vagina, your anus doesn’t lubricate itself, so you’ll want to be generous with that shit to say the least. Water-based lube is a good choice for silicone toys, and don’t be afraid to reapply. Seriously, there’s no such thing as being too lubed up when it comes to butt stuff.

Also, never use an anal toy without a properly flared base. Seriously. It’s there to prevent the whole thing from slipping inside and getting stuck. And while we’re on the subject, keep your toys clean. Especially if you’re sharing with a partner or switching between anal and vaginal play. Wash the toy thoroughly or use a fresh condom before switching.

As for sizing, don’t get too ambitious right out of the gate. Just because b-Vibe makes an XL plug doesn’t mean your booty needs to conquer it. Start with something manageable, take your sweet time, and only go bigger if you actually want to. And if it hurts, stop. There’s no prize for fitting the biggest toy up your ass.

Now that we’ve gotten the responsible stuff out of the way, go check out b-Vibe’s collection. Who knows? You might discover that anal play is your new favorite thing in bed.