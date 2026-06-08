Save $300 on Bambu Lab’s P1S 3D Printer (a Serious, Mid-Range Machine for Those Looking to Dabble)

Don’t pay any attention to Amazon’s lack of a retail price. As Bambu Lab’s own web store shows, the Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer ($399) is down nearly half from its retail price of $690. Slashing almost half off its retail price brings the P1S down to “I want to dip my toe into 3D printing before I commit, but I don’t want to bring home a cheap toy.” The P1S is a serious, mid-range 3D printing machine with an enclosed chamber, now at a price that’s more like a beginner-level machine with less-desirable open construction.

The P1S works right out of the box. There’s no calibration needed. It comes complete with auto-bed leveling and vibration compensation, so you don’t need to be a 3D printing genius to get started. Even though Bambu Lab has the reputation as the Apple of 3D printers, the P1S does support third-party filaments, so you’re not locked into buying replacement consumables from Bambu directly.

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It hits that right blend of performance and ease of use, and at $399 you get a more capable 3D printer for about the same cost of a more entry-level 3D printer. We only just saw another deal on the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer in April. Unfortunately, it’s not on Amazon or Walmart, but it does appear to still be live on Bambu Lab’s own webstore.

other bambu lab 3d printers worth looking at

The Bambu Lab A1 is an even more beginner-friendly, entry-level model that includes a four-spool multi-color filament system and an LED lamp-making kit for a more turn-key package to get you started, without having to hunt down and purchase materials.

Looking for something much more capable for heavy-duty 3D printing? The Creality K2 Pro Combo includes all the material needed to get started, but its secret weapon is an actively heated chamber, which prevents printed plastic material from cooling unevenly and causing cracks and warping. Active heating is a premium feature, now for $350 cheaper from one of the biggest names in 3D printers.

The Creality K1C 3D Printer is the closest competition that Creality has to the Bambu Lab P1S. It’s a bit faster, but the trade-off is that it can’t handle multi-material print jobs, like the P1S. If you want to use two or more materials to create something in one continuous print job without taking a break to swap over components, the Bambu Lab P1S is still the better choice. But the Creality K1C is faster and more open-source, letting you use unofficial tools for print jobs more so than the Bambu Lab model.