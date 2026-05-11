Basement Announces 2026 North American Tour with Momma, High Vis, and More

Basement has just announced a slate of North American tour dates for fall 2026 in support of their new album WIRED.

The UK alt-rockers begin their North American outing on October 7 at NYC’s Brooklyn Paramount. Stops include Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and Toronto. The final stop of the tour will be Boston on November 13.

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The run comes after a sizable stretch of shows in the U.K. and Europe, where the band are kicking off a spring/summer run May 11 (today) in Glasgow. Subsequent stops across the pond include Bristol, Nuremberg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Milan, Paris, Manchester, and more.

Support for the North American dates includes Momma, Big Boy, DIIV, High Vis, Fiddlehead, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Basement 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets for Basement’s U.S. tour dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will follow. Learn more here. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Basement tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary ticket market.

05/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

05/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

05/14 – Kingston upon Thames, UK @ The Fighting Cocks

06/05 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/06 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Kollektivet Livet

06/14 – Poznań, PL @ TAMA

06/15 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/17 – Düsseldorf, DE @ zakk

06/19 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/20 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/21 – Dresden, DE @ Farewell Youth Fest 2

06/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

06/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Zürich

06/25 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Mia Mao

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ Bowlers Exhibition Centre

08/23 – London, UK @ Victoria Park

08/27–08/29 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount*

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

10/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club!

10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live*

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall#^

10/23 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre#

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo#

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater#

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex#

11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre#

11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue#

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues#

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre#

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall+

11/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner#&

* = w/ Momma, Big Boy, Febuary

! = w/ Momma

^ = w/ DIIV

# = w/ High Vis, Big Boy, First Day Back

+ = w/ Big Boy, First Day Back

& = w/ Fiddlehead