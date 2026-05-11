Basement Announces 2026 North American Tour with Momma, High Vis, and More

Basement has just announced a slate of North American tour dates for fall 2026 in support of their new album WIRED.
The UK alt-rockers begin their North American outing on October 7 at NYC’s Brooklyn Paramount. Stops include Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and Toronto. The final stop of the tour will be Boston on November 13.
Videos by VICE
The run comes after a sizable stretch of shows in the U.K. and Europe, where the band are kicking off a spring/summer run May 11 (today) in Glasgow. Subsequent stops across the pond include Bristol, Nuremberg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Milan, Paris, Manchester, and more.
Support for the North American dates includes Momma, Big Boy, DIIV, High Vis, Fiddlehead, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Basement 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tickets for Basement’s U.S. tour dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will follow. Learn more here. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Basement tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary ticket market.
Basement 2026 Tour Dates
05/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
05/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
05/14 – Kingston upon Thames, UK @ The Fighting Cocks
06/05 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/06 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Kollektivet Livet
06/14 – Poznań, PL @ TAMA
06/15 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/17 – Düsseldorf, DE @ zakk
06/19 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/20 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/21 – Dresden, DE @ Farewell Youth Fest 2
06/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
06/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Zürich
06/25 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air
06/26 – Paris, FR @ Mia Mao
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ Bowlers Exhibition Centre
08/23 – London, UK @ Victoria Park
08/27–08/29 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount*
10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
10/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club!
10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live*
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*
10/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall#^
10/23 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre#
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo#
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater#
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex#
11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre#
11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue#
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues#
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre#
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall+
11/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner#&
* = w/ Momma, Big Boy, Febuary
! = w/ Momma
^ = w/ DIIV
# = w/ High Vis, Big Boy, First Day Back
+ = w/ Big Boy, First Day Back
& = w/ Fiddlehead