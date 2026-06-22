50% Off Beats Solo 4 Headphones: A Deal Too Good to Tune Out

Who doesn’t love it when a deal brings a pricey piece of technology down below the $100 mark, even if just barely? The Beats Solo 4 got a major chunk of change lopped off its usual $200 price. You can pick up a pair for $99.95, which is tied for the lowest price they’ve ever been. Chalk this up as one of the early Amazon Prime Day deals already live.

lightweight and long-lived (Lifed?)

The Solo 4 are closed-back headphones, meaning their ear cups are enclosed to isolate both sound leaking out of them and annoying the people around you and from you hearing the noisy environment while you’re trying to listen to your music, audiobook, podcast, or movie dialogue.

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These don’t have active noise cancellation (ANC), though. The Solo 4s’ silencing is entirely passive. The trade-off is that they’re lightweight, which fatigues you less when you’re listening for long sessions, and they last for up to 50 hours on a charge. Unless you give up on wireless headphones entirely and go over to the dark side of wired headphones, that’s about as good as it gets.

more headphones worth looking at

This deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Gen 2) from last week is still live. These are closed-back, over-the-ear headphones. That, plus their ANC, block out much more noise than a pair of earbuds.

There are many who say the Sony WH-1000XM6 has the best ANC among consumer-grade audiophile headphones. Its wide synthetic leather headband, wider than the WH-1000XM5’s, makes it a solid choice for long-listening sessions.

This deal on the Apple AirPods Max 2 only just got even better this week. They were already down $50, but they dropped to $150 below their retail price. Not bad for a pair of Apple’s best headphones that only just released in April 2026, huh?