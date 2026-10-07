The Beats Studio Pro Just Hit 50% Off (and That’s Not Even the Best Prime Day Headphone Deal)

Help! Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is making it stupid hard for me to decide which top-tier headphones to buy (*insert weary emoji face).

I’m pretty sure, though, that it’ll be Beats’ premium over-ear headphones that are 50% off.

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Why? Well, Beats Studio Pro are the pair Beats calls its most powerful and precise yet, and a 50% cut turns a splurge into something far more reasonable for my wallet (shh, don’t tell my budget). If noise-canceling headphones have been on your list (or maybe they’ll be on someone’s upcoming holiday wish list), this is the deal to go with.

The headline feature is active noise canceling with a transparency mode, so you can shut out the office or hear the barista without pulling them off to say, “Huh?”

They also support lossless audio over USB-C (or a 3.5 mm cable) and personalized spatial audio with head tracking for movies and music, which is great if you (like me) watch movies with headphones at night to not wake up the rest of the house.

Battery life runs up to 40 hours, with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge buying you about four hours of playback, and they pair with both iPhone and Android. Amazon’s listing also mentions up to three free months of Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and News+ (terms apply).

Beats Studio Pro are a solid fit for commuters and travelers on either phone platform. I used my old Beats Studio Pros in the gym, and can confirm that as another solid use case. Guess it’s finally time to retire my gym-time earbuds and re-up on my Beats.

Other Headphone Deals Worth Grabbing

Beats Solo 4 (50% Off)

Also 50% off, the Beats Solo 4 is a lighter on-ear pair lasts up to 50 hours and supports spatial audio, but it skips noise canceling component. Pick it if you want the Beats look for less, and don’t so much care about the noise cancelling.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (53% Off)

Bose’s noise-canceling over-ears are 53% off in the limited-edition Petal Pink. You get Quiet and Aware modes, up to 24 hours of battery, and a wired option for when the battery dies. I actually just used these on a recent flight. They drowned out all external sounds, I slept like a baby while listening to chillhop.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo (57% Off)

At 57% off, these bass-first over-ear headphones have a slider that adjusts the haptic bass on the fly, plus up to 40 hours of battery. Some reviewers report durability problems, so keep the return window in mind.

JBL Live 670NC (67% Off) (!!!)

JBL is a world renowned audio brand, and one that I personally love. The JBL Live 670NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the deepest cut on the list at 63% off for Prime members. You get adaptive noise canceling and up to 65 hours of battery (50 with noise canceling on) in an on-ear design. Amazon also lists a newer 680NC if you’re fine paying $30 more (it too is on sale for 50% off!).