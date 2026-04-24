Beck Announces the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026: How to Get Tickets

Updated April 24, 2026.

Beck earlier this week announced the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026, following the release of his new single of the same name.

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The 25-date North American outing will kick off September 16 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Subsequent stops include Portland, Los Angeles, two nights at San Francisco’s Masonic, a night at Red Rocks in Colorado, two night stands in Toronto and Brooklyn, and many more.

View the complete tour routing below.

Beck 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Beck’s Ride Lonesome Tour 2026 are on sale now as of Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Beck tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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“Ride Lonesome” sees Beck returning to the laid-back alt-country sound of Sea Change and Morning Phase. Thank you, Beck! Let’s hope for a full album of this vibe soon.

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium [BUY TICKETS]

09/22 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic [BUY TICKETS]

10/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha [BUY TICKETS]

10/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium [BUY TICKETS]

10/12 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall [BUY TICKETS]

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark [BUY TICKETS]

10/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [BUY TICKETS]

10/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [BUY TICKETS]

10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem [BUY TICKETS]

10/27 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center [BUY TICKETS]

10/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium [BUY TICKETS]

10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy [BUY TICKETS]

10/31 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth [BUY TICKETS]