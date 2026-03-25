Ditch the Beer: Cycling Frog’s THC Drinks and Gummies Hit Different

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Cycling Frog.

There comes a point in the night when another drink doesn’t sound so good, especially when you still want to feel something but have already tapped out. This is when Cycling Frog comes in. Not as a means to feel drunker, but as a replacement for the reasons people indulge in alcoholic drinks in the first place: to take that edge off, loosen up, and stay in the moment without doing too much.

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For most people drinking adult beverages right now, the goal is simple: feel something, but stay in control.

MORE: Cannabis Compounds Do Something Surprising to Your Liver, Study Finds

THC Drinks That You Can Throw Back Like White Claw

Most THC beverages have a poor reputation of tasting like edibles in liquid form — too sweet, artificial flavors, and just hard to finish. Cycling Frog avoids that entirely.

With mature flavors like Ruby Grapefruit, Black Currant, and Wild Cherry, these lean closer to subtly flavored sparkling water than soda. The carbonation and sweetness are light, while the flavors taste clean instead of syrupy.

Cycling Frog Ruby Grapefruit THC Seltzer

Refreshing and bright with a slight bitterness, akin to orangey beer bitters

Cycling Frog Black Currant THC Seltzer

Dryer and deeper notes with subtle tartiness, like a wine cooler without the sugar rush

Cycling Frog Wild Cherry THC Seltzer

The more popular and familiar flavor without the artificial candy taste

Nothing about these flavors are aggressive, and that’s what makes them work. They’re designed to be easy to sip, easy to finish, and easy to have another of — the same role a beer or hard seltzer would normally play.

There’s also two, high-potency options available with classic flavors like Iced Tea Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. (These were my favorite! My full review is coming soon!)

Built for Pacing, Not Overdoing It

The dosing is dialed in to reinforce that philosophy. It’s the THC-to-CBD ratio that truly defines the experience, much like the lower ABV % of beers and seltzers.

The three Cycling Frog seltzers contain 5mg or 10mg THC, and 10mg CBD. These drinks have an even ratio of 1:1, and CBD-forward ratios, 1:2. THC and CBD in the 1:2 specific combination is perfect for a smooth, beer or seltzer-like experience.

In practice:

THC drives the lift and creates the noticeable mood shift

CBD keeps it grounded and reduces the edge and anxiety while keeping things functional

Because these seltzers sit at 5mg or 10mg THC total, this puts them squarely in “replace a drink” territory. You feel it after a can (or two), but you’re not committed to it. It’s a canna-buzz!

And unlike traditional edibles, these hit relatively quickly—usually within 10 to 15 minutes—so you can actually pace yourself instead of guessing.

The Appeal Is Subtle, On Purpose

What stands out most about Cycling Frog is restraint, and not intensity.

The effects come on gradually. No spike, no overwhelming high, just a smooth shift that makes things feel a little lighter and more social.

That makes these drinks versatile:

Pre-dinner buzz instead of a cocktail, making me ready and munchie-ready for my meal

Bringing a couple cans to a hangout instead of a six-pack of basic beer

Something to sip while I was cooking, watching something, then winding down

They don’t demand your attention. They just fit into whatever you’re already doing. And I sure felt good and less stressed all while doing it.

Gummies That Actually Complement the Drinks

Cycling Frog’s gummies are designed to taste and work effectively alongside the seltzers.

Again with the mature and culinary-forward flavors like Blackberry Yuzu and Strawberry Rhubarb, Cycling Frog’s live resin gummies have a tart and positively complex taste. Because these are made with live resin, these edibles are produced with fresh-frozen plant matter which preserve its original terpene profile, offering a whole, more full-spectrum feeling.

Although the gummies take longer to hit than the beverages, it still follows the traditional edible timeline of effects. Drinks are immediate and social and the gummies are slower and more immersive.

How to Pair Cycling Frog Drinks + Gummies (and Why Ratios Matter)

One of the more useful aspects of Cycling Frog’s lineup is that you’re not limited to one format. You can mix drinks and gummies depending on how you want the experience to evolve.

A big part of that comes down to THC:CBD ratios. THC creates the high. CBD smooths it out.

Cycling Frog products are easier to stack without it going too far since their formulations are balanced and CBD-forward.

Here are my ways to pair and stack:

Light & Social (Stay in Control)

Drink : 5mg THC seltzer, any flavor (1:2 or CBD-forward ratio)

: 5mg THC seltzer, any flavor (1:2 or CBD-forward ratio) Optional: Skip the gummy

This is your “replace a beer” setup. You’ll feel relaxed and slightly lifted, but still fully present. Ideal for daytime hangs or early evenings.

Balanced Buzz (The Sweet Spot)

Drink : 10mg THC seltzer, Ruby Grapefruit flavor (1:1 or CBD-leaning)

: 10mg THC seltzer, Ruby Grapefruit flavor (1:1 or CBD-leaning) Add: 5mg THC + 25mg CBD Mango Pineapple gummy

The drink sets the tone quickly, and the gummy builds underneath it over time. Because CBD is already balancing the THC, the experience stays smooth instead of spiking.

Great for dinners, longer hangs, and large party settings where you want the feeling to last and free of social-anxiety.

Extended Night (Without More Drinking and For Higher Dosers)

Drink : Half or full can of 50mg THC + 50mg CBD Iced Tea or Raspberry Lemonade (1:1)

: Half or full can of 50mg THC + 50mg CBD Iced Tea or Raspberry Lemonade (1:1) Add: Gummy instead of opening another can.

Cycling Frog also caters to high-dose chasers, so if you don’t want additional drinks but want to go a little further, this is the move. Instead of stacking cans, you’re shifting formats and letting the gummy carry the experience forward. Start with half or a full can of one high-dose seltzer, boasting the classic lemonade flavors. Can’t finish the whole can? Share it with a friend!

Dialing It In

The key here is control. Because of the ratios, layering products feels more like extending the experience than pushing it too far.

It’s a more intuitive way to approach cannabis and hemp, closer to pacing drinks than guessing your way through edibles.

Why This Format Is Catching On

Beyond cannabis and hemp being more accepted, consumer behavior is actually shifting.

More people are actively trying to:

Drink less alcohol

Avoid hangovers

Stay functional while still unwinding and enjoying psychoactive effects

Cycling Frog fits directly into that shift. It is accessible and available nationwide. And more importantly, it mimics the alcohol ritual of something to hold, sip, and share, without its downsides.

The Bottom Line

Cycling Frog offers a variety of options within the bounds of maintaining control. You still get the ritual, mood shift, and something to sip and come back to. You can take it further if you want, without adding on too much. The balance between flavor, flexibility, and control is more of an upgrade than a substitute.