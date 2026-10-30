If Your Favorite Part of Hiking Is the Cold Beer After, Here’s the Guide for You

Hiking is great. There’s one drawback, though. No, it’s not the bitey insects and the heat and the cold and the stink. Those are features, not bugs. The drawback is that the beer you packed to crack at the summit is not exactly cold and refreshing anymore by the time you get there.

But what if every hike ended at a brewery where you could get a fresh, frosty pint instead of a warm backpack beer?

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I don’t have to tell you my level of delight when I was cruising through REI and found these beer hiking guides by Helvetiq. Alltrails is great and all, but if you want to plan out a day hike by hopping from brewery to brewery, these guides are like no other I’ve seen.

courtesy helvetiq

Let’s call it brewpacking

Helvetiq sells 11 beer hiking guides for 11 regions of the US. Each varies, but the hikes are day hikes from one to six hours in length. There are no huge backpacking adventures for which you’ll need to cash in all your vacation time at work to tackle. You could string together a bunch of the hikes in these guides to make an epic, multi-day adventure, and I’d raise a glass to you, but it’s not mandatory.

The Virgina/D.C./North Carolina guide, for example, includes 40 hikes and 40 breweries. (The Upper South is beer enthusiast heaven. I should know. I grew up in North Carolina and fell in love there, thanks in large part to the wonderful craft breweries in and around the state.)

There are guides for the Pacific Northwest, New England, Chicago, Southern California, Northern California, and more. Every hike and every brewery covered in each guide is said to be tested by the author. Pick the one closest to you, or the one relevant to where you’ll be traveling, and get out there for some sunshine, dirt, and cathartic sweat. And then end the day quaffing a cold one at a brewery you’ve never heard of before.

Image via Helvetiq

gear to help you on your beer quest

Back to the warm beer problem: forget koozies. They always end up ratty after a long day. The Yeti Rambler Colster is a rigid, insulated holder for any 12 fl. oz. can. Think of it like an insulated Yeti water bottle, but for your beer can. You don’t have to dump the beer into the Yeti. Just plop the can in and, as King of the Hill’s Dale Gribble once said, “It keeps my beer from cooling my hand and my hand from warming my beer.” There’s also the fleecy Kavu Drink Mitt if you want to shield your hand from the cold weather and your beer.

This one I may have to pick up for myself, because it’s genius. The Kikkerland Fetch! Bottle Opener is shaped like a good boy (or gal) who, upon removing the target bottle cap, appears to be holding it in his (or her) mouth like it’s a Frisbee, ready for another game of catch. If you need a bottle opener that’s more practical, the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey Tool is but $7 and has a Phillips screwdriver, “wrench,” cutting edge, and screwdriver. Oh, and the all-important bottle opener.

The moment I sidle up to a bar, I forget 90% of the cocktails stored in that part of my brain where I used to put math. Listen, sometimes I need a good mixed drink to break up the routine of whiskey and beer. Maybe you could, too. And if you’re the adventurous sort, check out these Cocktail Dice. They’re marketed toward people at home who’re near a bar cabinet, but there’s no reason you couldn’t tuck them into a pocket and bust ’em out at the bar.

Roll the dice, see which ingredients you come up with—mixer, liquor, and garnish—and ask the bartender to make it for you. Decision paralysis gone. There’s also the Coghlan’s Fireside Story Dice. Take turns rolling them with your friends and improvising a story based off the symbols. Figure out your own drinking game for that one.