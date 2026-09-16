If You Have an Older iPhone, This Belkin Power Bank Is for You

Oh, Apple. Your proprietary Lightning connector was fast, faster than the contemporary USB alternatives popular among other device manufacturers, but from 2012 through the present day, even a few years after phasing it out in favor of USB-C, it’s created a headache for people who find themselves unable to use friends’ USB-C charging cables and power banks.

The Belkin 10k Lightning Power Bank is a fairly conventional 10,000 mAh battery bank that features two integrated cables to make sure you can’t find yourself unable to use it, no matter what kind of device you’re carrying. The Lightning cable is for those older Apple devices, and the USB-C cable is for, well, everything else.

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the belkin lightning/usb-c power bank at a glance

Belkin makes a lot of 10,000 mAh power banks, which is the standard capacity for a power bank meant to power portable devices such as phones, smartwatches, and headphones. What makes this one stand out is that it has two integrated charging cables: one USB-C and one Lightning.

pros and cons

Pros

Solves the annoying problem of nobody ever having a Lightning cable handy

10,000 mAh capacity is enough to charge a smartphone two or three times

Cons

Lightning cable is pointless if you don’t have or know anyone with an older Apple device

how I tested

Having given up Apple devices that use Lightning cables a long time ago, I instead sought out friends using older iPhones who could provide a test vehicle for the Belkin. It didn’t take long to find a bunch. I’m continually surprised by how many older, Lightning-connector-possessing iPhones are out there. Testing the USB-C connector on the Belkin was easier. I had an iPhone 15 Pro for that.

using the belkin

Power banks don’t have much separating them from one another these days. As long as you buy from a reputable brand, such as Belkin or Anker (the two heavyweights in the industry), you’re getting a solid power bank.

Capacity is measured in milliampere-hour (mAh), and most power banks come in standard amounts: 5,000, 10,000, and 20,000. That means that a 10,000 mAh power bank with this feature or that feature from whichever brand will provide the same number of recharges for a phone. There’s more variance in charging speed, which is measured in Watts. This Belkin is 23W, which is decently fast enough and pretty typical for a 10,000 mAh power bank, considering that most smartphones are only able to take advantage of 25–40W.

With so much similarity from model to model and brand to brand, power bank makers do their best to add a unique feature to stand out from the crowd, such as a screen that shows real-time charging speed. This Belkin’s unique feature is that it packs a built-in Lightning cable, specifically for old iPhones, the kind that are growing harder to find these days.

The Lightning Cable

There are a few power banks on the market with cables built into them. The appeal is that you’re never without a cable that turns your power bank into a useless paperweight. The Belkin 10k Lightning Power Bank has a built-in USB-C cable, which charges almost any portable device made in recent years, along with Apple iPhones since the last Lightning-possessing iPhone debuted in late 2022.

The built-in Lightning cable is the highlight attraction, though. So many times a friend has asked for a charger or to use my power bank, and I happily offer, only to have their face fall as they say, “Oh, I need the old-style Apple cable,” which of course no one ever seems to have. Their phone then utters a line or two from Hamlet under its breath and dies, my friend weeps, and everybody panics because no one knows how to navigate home in 2026 without Google Maps.

Users of pre-2023 Apple iPhones could just use a regular power bank and remember to bring a Lightning cable with them, but the appeal of the Belkin is that you can’t accidentally forget the cable; it doesn’t detach. Even with an older, Lightning-possessing iPhone in hand, everyone has other devices that require USB-C charging.

That’s where the Belkin shined. It charged everything I came across. I didn’t have to turn away my old iPhone 13-owning friends, and when I’d lend it to them they could just as easily swap to the USB-C cable once their iPhone was done charging and charge their Beats headphones.

If you don’t have an old Apple device with a Lightning port (or a significant other who’s constantly asking to use it), there’s no real point to buying this Belkin. Belkin makes other 10,000 mAh power banks that don’t feature the vestigial Lightning cable and cost a bit less. As somebody with an iPhone that has a USB-C port, I’d pass on it. But if you’d asked me a year ago when I was dating somebody with an old Lightning-port iPhone who’d always ask to use my power banks, I’d have sprung for this Belkin in a heartbeat.

alternative power banks I recommend

The Belkin’s strongest competition is another Belkin. The Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K with Display is my overall favorite power bank. Fine, it doesn’t have a Lightning cable, although you can plug your own USB-C-to-Lightning cable into it just as easily as you could connect a USB-C-to-USB-C cable. It’s cheaper than the Belkin Lightning Power Bank, and it comes with a neat display on the side that, when activated with a button press, shows you the exact percentage of the battery level remaining. It was more useful and less gimmicky in use than I had expected.

Check out my Belkin BoostCharge review here.

Alongside Belkin, the other major name in power banks is Anker. Both are quality brands, and I used both extensively for many years. The Anker Nano Power Bank 45W 10000 mAh Portable Charger doesn’t have a Lightning cable, but it does have an integrated USB-C cable for those who don’t want to be reminded to take a cable with them everywhere. The Anker Nano is a bit less slim and more boxy than the Belkin, although in practical terms it was no easier or more difficult to carry around.

Check out our round-up of the Best Power Banks for more options.

how useful is the lightning cable?

Less and less every passing year. Apple abandoned its proprietary Lightning cable largely because the European Union passed a law at the end of 2024 that said all new electronic devices need to be able to be charged via USB-C. It was done ostensibly to save us from needing a million different chargers to charge all our various devices. Apple’s Lightning connector isn’t coming back anytime soon. But there are still plenty of older Apple devices out there with Lightning connectors instead of USB-C. I still run into a lot of people who have such devices.

will it charge a laptop?

I mean, a little bit. But you won’t get even a full charge out of it. For a laptop you should look for a power bank of at least 20,000 mAh, like the Anker Prime Power Bank. They’re not as convenient to carry around, being quite a bit bulkier than the 5,000 and 10,000 mAh power banks suitable for phones, but it’s hardly a choice if you want a power bank that can actually provide all-day power for a laptop.

the bottom line

There’s no real reason for those without an Apple device to choose the Belkin 10k Lightning Power Bank over the Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K with Display. Its Lightning cable is exclusive to Apple devices, and not only that but old Apple devices. The last iPhones to feature a Lightning port were the iPhone 14 and third-generation iPhone SE, both released in 2022. But if you have an Apple device with a Lightning port and are sick of finding yourself with chargers but no cable, this Belkin will solve your headache.