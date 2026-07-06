Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Is 50% Off!

I get it. You’re a modern, 21st-century go-getter who doesn’t want to be tied down, right? Or is it the baser instincts of laziness and being fed up with untangling wires? You can be honest. Having to manage a Medusa’s head of wires coming out of various chargers taking up all your wall outlets is a pain in the ass that’s enough to keep anybody from charging their iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or whatever as often as they should.

The Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible iPhone Charger can charge them all simultaneously through one charging device (if they’re Apple devices), and being MagSafe there are no cables to plug into them (just the one between the charger and the wall). And it’s more than half off right now at for $45

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You’d be surprised at how much more you might stay on top of keeping your devices charged when you don’t have to look for a cable every time. Plugging in a physical cable every time you want to charge one of your myriad devices is a little inconvenience, but it’s also enough of an obstacle to make you drop your phone, smartwatch, or earbuds on the table and say to yourself, “I’ll charge it later.”

Belkin’s MagSafe platform makes it no more work to drop a device onto it, whereby it begins charging wirelessly, than it is to toss down on any old table. There go your excuses to always be limping along with your devices at 8% battery life.

more chargers worth looking at

If you’re not an Apple devotee and have non-Apple devices, check out the Samsung Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger. It works with any device that supports Qi 2.0 charging (which is a lot of them) and not just Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It can charge very quickly at up to 45W, as long as your phone supports it.

Belkin and Anker trade body blows as the two main competitors in the consumer device charger space. They’re both good and equally trustworthy when it comes to value, performance, and not bursting into flames spontaneously. The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charger is still on sale from before, although it’s a bit more expensive right now than the Belkin. Seeing as how they’re nearly the same, go with whatever is cheaper at the time when you’re shopping.

If you just want a wireless charger that can charge your phone, whether it’s an Android or an iPhone, and not all of these other devices at the same time, then the Anker 313 Wireless Charger is calling your name. At $20, it’s dirt cheap, too.