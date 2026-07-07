No Straps, No Problem: I Tried the Bellesa Strapless Dildo to See If It’s Scary

We’ve all heard of strap-ons that you place in a harness, but have you ever heard of a strapless dildo? If you’re reading this and feel terrified of the mechanics—don’t be. Online boutique Bellesa is known for its porn for women and its sex toys, and according to them, they’ve solved a key issue that makes strapless vibes terrifying. Apparently, most users struggled to prevent the toy from falling out while wearing it. Bellesa addressed the issue by making the toy more flexible, which allegedly solved the problem. As a sex and wellness writer who tests a handful of toys weekly, the response to customers’ feedback was a huge green flag that could make sex toy use less intimidating. So, I decided to put the Bellesa Strapless to the test. Here are my thoughts.

MY UNFILTERED TAKE on the bellesa strapless

Spoiler: Bellesa’s Strapless is definitely an expert-level strap-on. But there are a few hacks that can make the strapless experience worth trying. (More on those later.)

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Pros & Cons:

Pros:

It’s butter soft.

The flexibility isn’t a gimmick, and it will hold the shape you bend it into.

The adjustability allowed me to keep the toy in place.

The remote control makes controlling both lovers’ pleasure much easier than using the toy’s buttons. It gave me one less thing to worry about.

Vibrations. are. so. strong.

Cons:

The remote requires you to cycle through all vibration settings, which gets intense if you’re not ready to orgasm yet.

The sheer fear that comes with a strapless vibe is terrifying, but that might be more of a personal con.

You have to engage your thighs.

What Is the Bellesa Strapless and Who Is It For?

Bellesa’s Strapless is exactly how it sounds. A strap-on that doesn’t require a harness and is worn by the person penetrating. Skipping the strap harness means that you don’t have to miss out on penetration if you enjoy that, too. There’s also the element of how your body loves to orgasm. Some people cum from penetration, others from clitoral stimulation, and according to science, there are even more ways to orgasm, like mental stimulation, nipple play (aka nipplegasms), and all of the above.

This strap-on was actually created after their first release pointed out the fact that it was hard to keep in place. So, they went back to the lab and made an adjustable internal arm (see the shorter end) crafted to hug your G-spot, which keeps it in place. It also has a textured ridge that you can grind on (as if you were scissoring) for added clit stimulation. As if that wasn’t pleasurable enough, it vibrates for you and for her. The shaft of the toy enters your partner during penetration and also has the ability to vibrate intensely.

Not only does it please the wearer and receiver, but it also has a remote that allegedly allows hands-free pleasure.

If you’re not into the remote, you can control vibrations for both of you using the toy’s buttons (spoiler: it’s more convenient to use the remote).

How I Tested the bellesa strapless

Testing Strapless came down to a few essentials. I mainly wanted to test its ability to stay in place and not fall out.

To understand how it performed, I needed to make sure the flexible arm that entered me, the wearer, was truly flexible and wouldn’t bend back into its original place. That might sound ridiculous, but trust me, I’ve experienced that before.

Next, did the toy stay in place during pleasure? For example, any experiences with it falling out of me, or sliding out during position changes. Also, was it heavy inside of me? Because that would impact my ability to wear it.

I also wanted to know if the remote would be useful or just another thing to try to keep in place.

Next, I check the toy’s materials to ensure they are body-safe. According to Bellesa’s website, this toy is made from non-porous, body-safe, and silky smooth material. Non-porous means the material doesn’t have tiny holes that allow bacteria to harbor inside it.

Lastly, just how loud is this thing? Will the neighbors hear this? It’s not marketed as a whisper-quiet toy, but I am mindful of recommending toys that won’t keep your secrets safe.

What It’s Actually Like to Use

How Does This Feel for the Wearer?

To start, I absolutely love this toy. It forces you to enjoy foreplay as the design is definitely expert level.

I tried this on at home solo first to make sure I was truly comfortable wearing it. I was a little intimidated by this toy, given that my vagina would have to keep this in place, and I wasn’t sure if I’d done enough kegels in my lifetime to hold a literal toy with my insides. Well, with a little foreplay, I can confirm it’s not as intimidating as it looks. It felt so soft entering me, and I could feel the toy’s contours, which was pleasurable. I used a little bit of Shibari’s Aloe Water-based lube to slide it in. It was exactly four small squirts from the 8-ounce bottle.

Does the Strapless Strap-On Stay In Place?

Once it was in, I had to get up and walk around and get comfortable with it. Immediately, I realized I’d have to hold my thighs slightly together to hold it in. Because this wasn’t going to be convenient for certain sex positions, I tried angling the toy upwards while it was still inside me so I could get a more secure hold… and it worked!

I still needed to hold it with my thighs, however. But it wasn’t as tight as before, when they were shut entirely. You will still get some movement in the thigh area. Personally, I decided that I’d stick with sex positions like missionary, my lover riding facing me, and reverse cowgirl. Anything else might be too expert-level for me and those who are moderate-level strap users. If you’re proficient, you’ll likely love this.

I was also skeptical about how heavy it would be, but it was not heavy at all, thankfully.

There are 5 vibration speeds, and I personally enjoyed up to level 2. Each level past that was a bit much for me. If you’ve used stronger sex toys like the Magic Wand, you’ll enjoy the higher settings, in my opinion. The insertable length is about 4 inches, which is perfect internally. If it were any bigger, it definitely would’ve overstimulated me. The clit pad that you can rub against felt amazing and was like the cherry on top. I didn’t expect the experience to feel so affirming, so the bells and whistles were such an added plus.

After using this, I cleaned the toy with warm soap and water, which sanitized it well. (Sidebar: make sure you’re cleaning your toys after every use!)

Sound

The sound on this toy is average. Usually, you can hear a toy get louder as you increase the vibrations, but this was consistent in sound across all settings. Think of the sound a fan makes in the corner of a room. It wasn’t too loud, but it wasn’t silent either.

Using the Remote

Using the remote was essential, in my experience. After inserting the toy as the wearer, I was not interested in playing with any buttons as they’re on the bottom of the toy. I felt paranoid about any movements making the toy fall out, so I went into this planning to stick to the remote solely, and that was wise. 10/10 choice to include a remote, or else this would not be usable for me.

For us, whoever was on the bottom controlled vibrations using the remote. This worked for us because it allowed us to both prioritize pleasing each other versus the wearer being overwhelmed. After all, there’s a lot to navigate.

How does a strapless strap-on stay in place?

Bellesa’s Strapless stays inside of you due to its smaller internal arm. Its shape is actually similar to a G-spot egg vibrator, like the Lush 4 we reviewed recently. If you’re unfamiliar with your G-spot, it’s accessed by sliding in the vagina and up, like a come hither motion. The toy’s curve allows the toy to hug your G-spot and keep it in place.

It’s natural to be intimidated by a toy at first glance, especially when you consider the stigma that surrounds sex. However, Bellesa designed this to not just fit your body, but everyone’s by making the internal arm flexible. So, if the way it comes doesn’t align with your body, try bending the internal arm to fit you before even using it for sex. This will allow you to get comfortable and familiar with how to wear it before worrying about pleasing someone else, too.

I’d also be mindful of using more than a few (3-5) drops of lubricant, as it’s used to create slippage, and that might work against you when you begin penetrating.

other products to consider

If you can’t make this work for your sex life, there’s no need to bang a square peg into a round hole. There are other options to make strapping work for you, like using Bellesa’s Strap-On harness to hold your dildo in place. It’s a standard strap-on that you step into, and it wraps around your thighs. It has an O-shaped ring that will sit on your mons pubis area, aka the flat fatty area of your pubic bone.

To use, place your dildo inside the harness’s O-Ring. Bellesa has an extensive range of compatible dildos, such as the Realistic 6-inch silicone dildo. It’s textured with veins and quite thick to fill the receiver. The toy’s flared base and harness will hold the toy for you, unlike Strapless, which you hold internally.

On average, buying a standard strap-on with a realistic dildo will be cheaper than shopping for a strapless strap-on that vibrates. Once you enter the vibrating dildo space, prices increase significantly due to the technology required.

Bottom Line

This is not a beginner sex toy by any means. This is definitely for those who have used strap-ons before or have experience with wearable sex toys. Inserting it might feel intimidating, but it’s not impossible, and honestly, it feels really empowering. Just setting up the toy felt pleasurable.

The clit pad that you can rub against feels amazing and is about 3 inches long. Keep that in mind if you have bottom growth.

Don’t be afraid to practice inserting this because you’ll have a time once you get the hang of it. Overall, I’d 100% recommend the Bellesa Strapless. There aren’t many toys this unique on the market, and it could make a fun date night experiment.

Shop the Bellesa Strapless on sale for $74.