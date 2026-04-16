Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Updated Thursday, April 16 to reflect current information.

Last month, Benson Boone announced a stretch of U.S. arena dates for this summer.

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Dubbed the Wanted Man Tour, the 32-date outing will see the acrobatic pop star stopping in most major U.S. markets from July though September.

The Wanted Man Tour kicks off July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Subsequent stops include Brooklyn, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida; among many others. The final date of the tour is a September 3 show in Casper, Wyoming.

View the complete tour routing and see how to get tickets below.

Benson Boone 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets

Tickets went on general onsale back on April 3, so you may think you have missed your chance to get the best seats. But that is simply not true! The secondary market is a great way to find the tickets you want, and often at a very good price—if you time it right.

You can still find the best Benson Boone tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden [BUY TICKETS]

07/16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum [BUY TICKETS]

07/24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose [BUY TICKETS]

08/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego [BUY TICKETS]

08/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC [BUY TICKETS]

08/29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center [BUY TICKETS]