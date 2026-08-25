4 Air Fryers That Are Over 30% Off Right Now (One of Them Can Roast Your Thanksgiving Turkey)

There’s nothing quite like your air fryer’s nonstick coating flaking off. Just like cooking pans, it’s miserable to deal with and embarrassing to serve anything from it. If your current air fryer has seen plenty of that kind of “love,” or you’ve just never taken the plunge, this is a great week to buy a new one.

A handful of air fryers are running discounts on Amazon right now that are running more than 30% off across the board, with one deal cutting a $499 price tag down to under $200!

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The Air Fryer Deals Worth Grabbing Right Now

Below are four worth putting in your cart now, before the holidays sneak up on you and you’re left paying full price.

The No-Frills Pick for Families – Instant Pot Vortex 6QT XL Air Fryer

This is your reliable, no-frills air fryer pick from a brand people already trust. The Instant Pot Vortex 6QT XL runs four functions, including air fry, bake, roast, and reheat, with a dial-and-touchscreen setup that’s about as low-effort as air fryers get. Its EvenCrisp tech also claims up to 95% less oil than deep frying!

The 6-quart capacity is sized for family portions, and the basket is dishwasher-safe, which doesn’t seem like a big deal until you’re scrubbing crumbs at 11 p.m. like James Woods’ Simpsons character scrubbing cheese off the Kwik-E-Mart microwave.

It’s down to $89.99 from its $139.99 list price right now, which is a 36% discount!

Sleek Looks – Chefman Air Fryer 8 Qt TurboFry

Chefman’s 8-quart TurboFry splits the difference between compact and genuinely roomy, with a stainless-steel finish that looks less like a kitchen gadget and more like something you’d actually leave out on the counter. The “TurboFry” name is also just awesome, isn’t it?

It too comes with four functions—air fry, bake, reheat, and a frozen-food setting that defrosts before it crisps—covering most of what people actually use an air fryer for. The Hi-Fry button cranks things up to 450°F for the last two minutes of cooking if you want a harder crust on foods like wings or fries.

It’s currently $79.94, down 33% from $119.99.

For Smaller Kitchens – Chefman Air Fryer 6 QT Compact

The Chefman Air Fryer 6 QT Compact is the pick for smaller kitchens, or anyone cooking for one or two people who doesn’t need (or want) a countertop appliance the size of a toaster oven. The 6-quart basket is still sized to serve three to five people, with the same Hi-Fry 450°F finishing boost and touchscreen presets as the rest of the Chefman lineup, just in a narrower footprint.

It’s also the most affordable of the four options here at $69.97, down 42% from $119.99.

Let’s Talk Turkey – Beelicious 32QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo with Rotisserie

This Beelicious air fryer/oven combo is the crème de la crème for those of you who are already preparing to host gatherings this fall. It’s less an air fryer than a full countertop oven at 32 quarts of capacity, with four cooking layers, and a rotisserie function built to handle a whole chicken or a small turkey. There’s even enough interior room for a 13-inch pizza on top of that… for the afterparty.

It’s also a great solution for freeing up space in your actual oven while something else roasts on the counter. Oven rack real estate is a legitimate concern during holiday feast preparation (believe me), and this air fryer combo is built for exactly that. Grabbing it now means it’s already unboxed and tested by the time your Thanksgiving prep starts.

Right now it’s $199.49, down a massive 60% from its $499.99 list price! It’s the biggest single discount in this roundup, and one that’s definitely worth acting on before it sells out ahead of the holiday rush.

All four of these are discounted right now, but they are all limited-time deals. If you’ve been air fryer-curious, or your current one is on its last legs, this is a good time for you to act.