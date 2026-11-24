Black Friday is the one week a year when a 3D printer stops being the expensive hobby you keep meaning to try and becomes the expensive hobby that’s up to 39% off.

Sales are live now at Best Buy through November 28, plus Amazon and Elegoo’s own store, and the discounts run from a modest 10% on a Bambu Lab starter to a steep cut on an 800 mm monster.

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3D printing has officially become my newest obsession, so I was (selfishly) interested in these deals myself. I found 15 printers from the Bambu Lab, Creality, Elegoo, Flashforge, and Snapmaker sales and sorted them by how you’ll actually use them, whether that’s learning on a cheap machine, printing in multiple colors, running an enclosed workhorse, or going big.

Best Black Friday Budget and Beginner 3D Printer Deals

The Neptune 3 Pro is the biggest percentage cut in this roundup at 39% off, and it’s an older design that still packs auto bed leveling, a magnetic PEI build plate and a dual-gear extruder. Add a removable 4.3-inch touchscreen and a 225 x 225 x 280 mm build volume, and it’s a lot of printer to learn on.

Creality’s beginner pick claims speeds up to 250 mm/s, a direct-drive Sprite extruder, and a CR Touch sensor that handles bed leveling so you don’t have to worry about it. It also loads and unloads filament on its own, so you’ll be printing in about 20 minutes of setup, which is about the right commitment for a hobby you haven’t tried yet.

This fully enclosed CoreXY printer travels at up to 600 mm/s, levels itself with one click, and watches your print through a built-in camera (which is more interesting than you might think!). Flashforge’s dual filtration system captures 99% of particulates and fumes, which suits a printer that lives on your desk instead of in a garage.

Best Black Friday Multi-Color 3D Printer Deals

The AD5X prints in four colors through Flashforge’s IFS filament system, with full-auto leveling, speeds up to 600 mm/s, and a filament-backup feature for when a spool runs dry mid-print. It’s the biggest discount on a multi-color printer here!

The A1 Combo is Bambu’s open-frame starter, with a 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume, multi-color printing through an AMS lite, and full-auto calibration that handles the fiddly stuff for you. It also brings active motor noise cancelling (which is a big deal if you have roommates) and a one-clip quick-swap nozzle.

This is the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo in a very online emoji-themed edition, with the design on the exterior and the build plate and CANVAS four-color printing underneath. It also has a 350°C nozzle, an enclosed chamber, full-auto calibration and 31 sensors, so the joke doesn’t come at the cost of the hardware.

It was also the 3D printer that got me into the hobby. Read my full review here.

The K2 Combo arrives pre-assembled (which I personally love) and pre-tuned with Creality’s CFS filament system, which handles four colors and expands to 16 if you keep adding units. It comes with a silent mode around 45 dB and smart auto-leveling, so the main skill you need is picking colors.

The U1 skips the usual multi-color trick of pushing every color through one nozzle and gives each of its four colors its own toolhead, swapped in about five seconds. Snapmaker says that cuts filament waste by 5X, and with the toolheads preloaded and preheated, a color change doesn’t mean a pile of discarded plastic.

Read my full review of the Snapmaker U1 3D Printer here.

Best Black Friday Enclosed 3D Printer Deals

The P2S AMS Combo is an enclosed 256 x 256 x 256 mm printer with a 5-inch touchscreen, a closed-loop servo extruder, and multi-color printing through an AMS, and it’s the best seller in Best Buy’s 3D printer lineup. Add AI print error detection and cold-air intake part cooling, and it’s the upgrade that makes the A1 look like a very good warm-up act.

The Centauri Carbon 2 is an enclosed CoreXY printer with a 350°C nozzle, a 110°C heated bed, and a smart-grille chamber, which opens the door to tougher materials. It runs under 45 dB with full-auto calibration, and it’s multicolor-upgrade-ready through Elegoo’s CANVAS system (which is sold separately).

The X2D puts two nozzles on one toolhead, with one printing the model and the other handling support material, which helps speed up multi-color prints and makes supports easier to remove (which makes it a front-runner for the printers I’m interested in). It also has an actively heated chamber that tops out at 65°C, a 300°C nozzle, and 31 sensors in a 256 x 256 mm footprint.

The Creator 5 Pro is an industrial-leaning enclosed printer with an active heated chamber up to 65°C, HEPA13 air filtration, and a four-extruder independent system built for engineering materials like ABS, ASA, nylon, and polycarbonate. It’s one of the most workshop-y machines here, and one to look at if your plans involve parts instead of individual figurines.

Best Black Friday Big-Format and Pro 3D Printer Deals

The K2 Plus Combo has a 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume, an actively heated chamber, and a CFS filament system that scales up to 16 colors as you add units. This bundle also includes a roll of filament, so you can start printing before you’ve gone shopping for it.

The H2C’s Vortek system swaps whole hotends to change colors instead of purging filament, with six interchangeable hotends enabling up to 24 filaments alongside an AMS, which is wild. It’s an enclosed 5-inch-touchscreen flagship that will take up plenty of real estate, so make sure you have the room.

The OrangeStorm Giga prints on an 800 x 800 x 1000 mm platform with a heated bed and multi-nozzle support, the kind of build volume that turns “I’ll print it in sections” into “You know what? I’ll just print it.” I won’t lie to you… this one has my interest crazy piqued, if not for anything other than the nearly $1,000 off deal.

3D Printer Black Friday Sale FAQ

When do the Black Friday 3D printer deals end?

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale runs through November 28. Elegoo’s product pages show a countdown timer, but the Amazon listings didn’t state an end date, so treat every price as subject to change and check the live listing before you buy.

Do I need a multi-color 3D printer?

No, and many first printers aren’t one. Multi-color systems like Bambu’s AMS, Creality’s CFS and Flashforge’s IFS let a printer swap filaments on its own, but they add cost and more parts to maintain, so a single-color printer is a perfectly good place to start.

What else do I need besides the printer?

Filament, at the very least. Some bundles include a few spools, and the K2 Plus Combo in this roundup comes with one roll, but check each listing’s box contents before you assume you’re covered.