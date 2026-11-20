Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is on now through November 28, and its toys-and-crafts and video game pages together hold more than 10,000 products!

A lot of the worthwhile stuff is LEGO sets and trading cards. The stuff that’s fun to own if you like to tinker, like 3D printers, craft tech, drones and gaming hardware, takes some digging, and we pulled a few toys worth grabbing too.

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Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals

The A1 Combo as a gateway to 3D printing, with multi-color printing through Bambu’s AMS lite, automatic calibration, and a 256 x 256 x 256 mm print size. It’s rated 4.7 stars across 1,313 reviews, so you’d be joining a big crowd if you’re just starting to kick off the hobby.

The P2S AMS Combo is the best seller in Best Buy’s 3D printer lineup, and the AMS Combo bundle adds Bambu’s multi-color filament system. If the A1 feels like a starter printer, this is the upgrade you’re less likely to outgrow.

Creality’s K2 Pro Combo includes the company’s CFS multi-color filament system, and it’s the biggest percentage cut I found on a mainstream 3D printer at Best Buy—It’s also the one I have my eye on. If you want multi-color printing and a reason not to buy Bambu, here it is.

Best Black Friday Crafting Tech Deals

This xTool bundle pairs a 20W laser engraver with a full-color CMYK inkjet printer and an RA3 Lite rotary attachment for curved items like tumblers. It’s the best deal on a laser engraver I found at Best Buy, but it’s also a lot of machine, so it suits someone who already knows they want to make things to keep, sell, or give away.

A UV printer prints right onto objects like phone cases and tumblers instead of paper, and this eufyMake model is $600 off its regular $2,200 price! The ink is sold separately, so be sure to budget for that.

Best Black Friday Drone Deals

This is a 1080p camera drone with a remote controller at a price that makes crashing it into a tree a minor event. It’s a Best Buy best seller, but it’s arguably a starter drone for anyone who’s just starting to walk their path as a drone pilot.

HOVERAir’s X1 PROMAX is a compact camera drone built to follow you and film on its own, so you don’t have to learn to fly it. Great for those trail runs you’re planning on kicking off in the New Year, right?

The Mini 3 is DJI’s small, entry-level camera drone, and this Fly More Combo comes with the DJI RC controller. It’s a best seller, so at over $100 off, you’re getting a solid deal.

Best Black Friday Gaming Hardware Deals

Lenovo’s Legion Go S is an 8-inch, 120Hz handheld, and this version runs SteamOS on AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Go with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It’s $240 off. No, GTA VI isn’t on PC yet, but it’ll eventually be there for you and this handheld!

This is a 27-inch QHD OLED gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a glare-free screen. At $180 off, it’s a big markdown for an OLED panel.

Alienware’s 32-inch curved QD-OLED monitor runs 4K at 240Hz and is G-Sync compatible. It’s $300 off and tagged a best seller at Best Buy, which is a solid deal for a regularly $1k monitor.

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset and Controller Deals

HyperX’s wired headset works across PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch, so it can follow you from console to console. At $42 off, it’s one of the deeper headset cuts I found.

SteelSeries’ wireless headset connects over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth and supports PC, PS5, PS4, Switch and Switch 2. It’s currently tagged as a trending deal, so you might want to jump on it before stock starts to disappear.

There’s no shortage of special edition DualShocks right now, but this is the regular PS5 controller in Midnight Black, which also works with PC, Mac, and mobile. It’s $20 off, and the pricier DualSense Edge is marked down too (by $30).

Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

LEGO Horizon Adventures drops Aloy and the Horizon machines into a LEGO world. It’s easily one of the better game discounts on Best Buy’s video game page at the moment.

Now’s the time to snag this year’s Madden. This is a Doorbuster, which means limited quantities and no rainchecks. NBA 2K27 and EA Sports FC 27 are the same 57% off on PS5, if your sport of choice is different.

This is the Complete Edition of Sony’s open-world samurai adventure, listed as a Black Friday Deal. Marvel’s Wolverine is the same 29% off if you’d rather play a guy with claws.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals

This LEGO Mario set is 40%, getting you a fun set for under $20. At that discount it’s an easy add-on gift for the Mario fan in your life.

The Mooshroom House is 40% off and rated 5 stars! It’s the mushroom-cow kind of Minecraft set, in case that sentence means something to a kid in your life.

LEGO’s Batman Forever Batmobile is $25 off as a Best Buy best seller. To my family looking for gift ideas for me… hint hint.

This 8.2-inch, 1:10 scale Doctor Strange figure from Marvel Rivals is 51%. Sure, this one is for fans of the game, but pretty sure any Marvel fan wouldn’t mind having this on their desk or shelf for under $20.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale FAQ

When does Best Buy’s Black Friday sale end?

Best Buy says the event ends November 28, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and Doorbusters end at the same time. Offers are subject to change, and prices are valid during the event but may start before it and end after it.

Are Doorbuster deals limited?

Yep! Best Buy lists limited quantities and no rainchecks on Doorbusters, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Is everything sold by Best Buy?

Not necessarily. Best Buy also carries items from outside sellers, so check the listing for the seller (the site has a “Sold & shipped by Best Buy” filter) before you buy.

Will I be able to pick these up in store?

It depends on your ZIP and store. Pickup and delivery options vary by location, and some items showed as Unavailable or Sold Out when I looked in my area, so check stock before you plan around it.