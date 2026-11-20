Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is on now through November 28, and its toys-and-crafts and video game pages together hold more than 10,000 products!
A lot of the worthwhile stuff is LEGO sets and trading cards. The stuff that’s fun to own if you like to tinker, like 3D printers, craft tech, drones and gaming hardware, takes some digging, and we pulled a few toys worth grabbing too.
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Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
Bambu Lab A1 Combo: A Beginner Printer That Does Multi-Color – $40 Off
The A1 Combo as a gateway to 3D printing, with multi-color printing through Bambu’s AMS lite, automatic calibration, and a 256 x 256 x 256 mm print size. It’s rated 4.7 stars across 1,313 reviews, so you’d be joining a big crowd if you’re just starting to kick off the hobby.
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Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo: The Step Up You Won’t Outgrow Quickly – $100 Off
The P2S AMS Combo is the best seller in Best Buy’s 3D printer lineup, and the AMS Combo bundle adds Bambu’s multi-color filament system. If the A1 feels like a starter printer, this is the upgrade you’re less likely to outgrow.
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Creality K2 Pro Combo: Multi-Color Printing Without the Bambu Price Tag – $250 Off
Creality’s K2 Pro Combo includes the company’s CFS multi-color filament system, and it’s the biggest percentage cut I found on a mainstream 3D printer at Best Buy—It’s also the one I have my eye on. If you want multi-color printing and a reason not to buy Bambu, here it is.
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Best Black Friday Crafting Tech Deals
xTool M2 Laser Engraver With Color Inkjet: A Whole Craft Studio in One Bundle – $220 Off
This xTool bundle pairs a 20W laser engraver with a full-color CMYK inkjet printer and an RA3 Lite rotary attachment for curved items like tumblers. It’s the best deal on a laser engraver I found at Best Buy, but it’s also a lot of machine, so it suits someone who already knows they want to make things to keep, sell, or give away.
eufyMake UV Printer: Prints Directly on Stuff – $601 Off
A UV printer prints right onto objects like phone cases and tumblers instead of paper, and this eufyMake model is $600 off its regular $2,200 price! The ink is sold separately, so be sure to budget for that.
Best Black Friday Drone Deals
Snaptain S5C Elite: A Low-Stakes First Drone – $30 Off
This is a 1080p camera drone with a remote controller at a price that makes crashing it into a tree a minor event. It’s a Best Buy best seller, but it’s arguably a starter drone for anyone who’s just starting to walk their path as a drone pilot.
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HOVERAir X1 PROMAX: A Camera Drone That Follows You Around – $150 Off
HOVERAir’s X1 PROMAX is a compact camera drone built to follow you and film on its own, so you don’t have to learn to fly it. Great for those trail runs you’re planning on kicking off in the New Year, right?
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DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: DJI’s Lightweight Entry Drone – $110 Off
The Mini 3 is DJI’s small, entry-level camera drone, and this Fly More Combo comes with the DJI RC controller. It’s a best seller, so at over $100 off, you’re getting a solid deal.
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Best Black Friday Gaming Hardware Deals
Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS): A Handheld That Boots Into Steam – $240 Off
Lenovo’s Legion Go S is an 8-inch, 120Hz handheld, and this version runs SteamOS on AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Go with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It’s $240 off. No, GTA VI isn’t on PC yet, but it’ll eventually be there for you and this handheld!
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Samsung 27″ Odyssey OLED G5: A Big Cut on an OLED Monitor – $180 Off
This is a 27-inch QHD OLED gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a glare-free screen. At $180 off, it’s a big markdown for an OLED panel.
Samsung – 27" Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) QHD 180Hz 0.03ms G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible Glare Free Gaming Monitor (opens in a new window)
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Alienware AW3225QF: A 32-Inch Curved 4K OLED for the Desk Flex – $300 Off
Alienware’s 32-inch curved QD-OLED monitor runs 4K at 240Hz and is G-Sync compatible. It’s $300 off and tagged a best seller at Best Buy, which is a solid deal for a regularly $1k monitor.
Alienware – AW3225QF 32" QD-OLED Curved 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03-ms G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor with HDR (opens in a new window)
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Best Black Friday Gaming Headset and Controller Deals
HyperX Cloud III: A Wired Headset That Works on Everything – $42 Off
HyperX’s wired headset works across PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch, so it can follow you from console to console. At $42 off, it’s one of the deeper headset cuts I found.
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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: A Wireless Headset That Skips the Dongle Drama – $50 Off
SteelSeries’ wireless headset connects over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth and supports PC, PS5, PS4, Switch and Switch 2. It’s currently tagged as a trending deal, so you might want to jump on it before stock starts to disappear.
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Sony DualSense Controller: The Standard PS5 Pad – $20 Off
There’s no shortage of special edition DualShocks right now, but this is the regular PS5 controller in Midnight Black, which also works with PC, Mac, and mobile. It’s $20 off, and the pricier DualSense Edge is marked down too (by $30).
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Best Black Friday Video Game Deals
LEGO Horizon Adventures (PS5): Aloy, Rebuilt Out of Bricks – $30 Off
LEGO Horizon Adventures drops Aloy and the Horizon machines into a LEGO world. It’s easily one of the better game discounts on Best Buy’s video game page at the moment.
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Madden NFL 27 (PS5): A Doorbuster, So Quantities Are Limited – $40 Off
Now’s the time to snag this year’s Madden. This is a Doorbuster, which means limited quantities and no rainchecks. NBA 2K27 and EA Sports FC 27 are the same 57% off on PS5, if your sport of choice is different.
Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition (PS5): Sony’s Open-World Samurai Game – $20 Off
This is the Complete Edition of Sony’s open-world samurai adventure, listed as a Black Friday Deal. Marvel’s Wolverine is the same 29% off if you’d rather play a guy with claws.
Best Black Friday Toy Deals
LEGO Super Mario Goombas’ Playground: A Small Mario Set at a Small Price – $6 Off
This LEGO Mario set is 40%, getting you a fun set for under $20. At that discount it’s an easy add-on gift for the Mario fan in your life.
LEGO – Super Mario Goombas’ Playground, Super Mario Toys and Playset 71433 (opens in a new window)
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LEGO Minecraft The Mooshroom House: A Mushroom-Cow Hideout – $20 Off
The Mooshroom House is 40% off and rated 5 stars! It’s the mushroom-cow kind of Minecraft set, in case that sentence means something to a kid in your life.
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LEGO DC Batman Forever Batmobile: A Best Seller for 1995 Nostalgia – $25 Off
LEGO’s Batman Forever Batmobile is $25 off as a Best Buy best seller. To my family looking for gift ideas for me… hint hint.
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McFarlane Toys Marvel Rivals Doctor Strange: A 1:10 Scale Collectible – $18 Off
This 8.2-inch, 1:10 scale Doctor Strange figure from Marvel Rivals is 51%. Sure, this one is for fans of the game, but pretty sure any Marvel fan wouldn’t mind having this on their desk or shelf for under $20.
McFarlane Toys – Marvel Rivals 8.2" Doctor Strange 1:10th Scale Collectible (opens in a new window)
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Best Buy Black Friday Sale FAQ
When does Best Buy’s Black Friday sale end?
Best Buy says the event ends November 28, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and Doorbusters end at the same time. Offers are subject to change, and prices are valid during the event but may start before it and end after it.
Are Doorbuster deals limited?
Yep! Best Buy lists limited quantities and no rainchecks on Doorbusters, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Is everything sold by Best Buy?
Not necessarily. Best Buy also carries items from outside sellers, so check the listing for the seller (the site has a “Sold & shipped by Best Buy” filter) before you buy.
Will I be able to pick these up in store?
It depends on your ZIP and store. Pickup and delivery options vary by location, and some items showed as Unavailable or Sold Out when I looked in my area, so check stock before you plan around it.