Santa’s not the only one who can haul ass this December. Ebike deals erupted across my inbox this past week, and so I’m highlighting some of the best deals here. Any and all qualify, as long as I’ve personally had real-life experience with the bike in question and it’s an actual, non-fake deal that you can take advantage of right now, with no waiting.

I’ve been assembling and testing ebikes for more than six years. Somebody asked me the other day how many I’ve ridden, and I truly didn’t know. I guessed 60 something to be on the safe side, but who’s counting? I’ve got plenty of opinions, and I don’t feel like saying so when an ebike doesn’t meet a certain standard or when it’s merely meh in a crowded sea of better choices. But the standout ebikes are the ones that get me salivating, and a few of them are on sale already.

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the best moto-style ebike deal – juiced scrambler ($100 off)

Aside from the $100-off coupon that knocks the Juiced Scrambler‘s price down by $100, Juiced is also giving away $245 in free accessories. While it’s not the biggest discount I’ve seen on an ebike this season, this is a brand-new bike from the revamped Juiced brand; it only just launched this summer. There’s also the Scrambler Core that Juiced just launched last week, a smaller and cheaper version of the Scrambler, which is also $100 off for Black Friday.

Monarc is an all-new brand launched this autumn by Lectric eBikes, and like its stablemate Juiced Bikes (also owned by Lectric), it’s offering $100 off the Marker for Black Friday. That takes its price down to $1899. Monarc positions its bikes as a higher-end, pricier alternative to the mainstream Lectric models, with a standard second removable battery and Its 26″ by 4″ all-terrain tires for rougher terrain somewhere between pavement and off-road.

top commuter ebike deal – monarc tracer ($100 off)

Monarc launched with two models. The Marker was one, and the more city-minded commuter bike, the Tracer, was the other. It also comes with a rear cargo rack, fenders, $100-off discount, and second removable battery, like the Marker, but its more road-focused tires are less chunky.

my number-one cargo ebike deal – lectric xpedition2 ($822 off)

The Lectric XPedition2 had a lot of stiff competition when it came to declaring one the best cargo ebike. It got the crown through offering a combination of bomber-tough construction, a powerful 750W continuous (1310W peak power) motor that offers brisk acceleration up to 28 MPH, uncommonly strong brakes, and a 450-pound carrying capacity, all at a fairly reasonable price. The top-level version with dual long-range batteries, for a range of up to 170 miles, drops from $2,821 to $1,999 for Black Friday. That’s $822 off.

a lightweight ebike on sale – velotric tempo ($100 off)

I’m breaking my “I tested it” rule for the Velotric Tempo. It only just launched this year, and its $1,799 is $100 below the usual price. I’ve yet to test one, but it’s high on my list. These lightweight ebikes—the Tempo weighs 39 pounds—always snag my attention because it’s not easy to build a sub-40-pound ebike with today’s technology. Run out of battery on the ride home? Who cares. It’s a lot easier to pedal without charge—and to lift. And I loved the Velotric Summit 2 when I tested it for the review, but it’s a mere $50 off and going for $2,049.

a folding ebike on a big sale – urtopia fold st ($500 off)

Among all the folding ebikes I’ve ridden, I like the Urtopia Carbon Fold ST best. Why? Because it weighs a scant 37 pounds. Lots of folding ebikes are compact enough to tuck inside a small apartment or in the corner by a desk at work, but too many of them weigh 60 or more pounds. It’s like wrestling a baby elephant through the door. The Carbon Fold ST is actually compact and lightweight enough to make it truly, easily portable.

the california beach cruiser – super73 s2 laguna ($500 off)

More than any other moto-style ebike I’ve seen over the last five or so years, I see Super73s pop up most often. Even over here on the East Coast, far from this California-based company, I see these things reliably. Ahead of Black Friday they’re selling the Super73 S2 Laguna for $1,895. That’s a $2,395 ebike for $400 off.

Check out our guide to the Best Ebikes while you’re at it.

before grabbing an EBike just BEcause it’s on sale…

When do Black Friday Ebike deals start and end?

Most are live now, although I have a hunch (wink) that more bikes will go on sale closer to Black Friday if one of the ones already on sale doesn’t strike your fancy. Most of the deals I see tend to last through December 1, meaning these are a combination a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Is Black Friday the cheapest time to buy an ebike?

Often, yes. Spring tends to have a big sales as the market times the burst of warm weather to a burst of perennially renewed interest in bikes, but the sales are uneven. Not all brands offer them, because it’s peak selling season and they don’t need to bend over backwards to get your business. Black Friday is the most reliable time during the year to see big sales from lots of brands.

What should I check before buying a discounted ebike?

They all come with the same parts and warranty as when they’re not on a sale, so you don’t have to worry about riding away with a janky, sketchy bike on discount. If we’re listing them here, they’re legit. You may wonder what do ebike classes mean? You’ll see them mentioned a lot in marketing. They relate to the bike’s speed and method of electric motor assistance, often mentioned.

How do I know I’m getting a safe ebike battery?

All the brands we cover here are those with a proven track record of providing batteries that you can charge without worry of starting a fire due to janky, poor construction. Most have UL certifications that mean they’ve passed voluntary safety certifcation relating to both the bike’s electronics and the battery itself. We’ve got an explainer on how to tell if your ebike battery has gone bad, too, at which point you should replace it.

Stay tuned here for updates on the best Black Friday eBike deals as they become available.