Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means you’ll spend the day eating stuffing. Black Friday is your chance to stuff something more interesting: your cart… and, well, yourself. Or maybe your partner. Maybe both!

I’ve found some of the best name-brand markdowns worth your attention, 20% to 55% off, sorted by what you’ll actually do with them.

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Even better is the fact that you can snag a lot of these deals right now, before Black Friday even gets here. So you can celebrate Blackout Wednesday with an orgasm on the side!

Best Black Friday Suction and Clitoral Stimulator Deals

Lovehoney lists the OG as a G-spot stimulator with 12 intensity levels and 3 vibration modes. It’s half off right now, and comes in three different colors to fit your night stand’s aesthetics.

This Womanizer and Lovehoney team-up is a rechargeable clitoral stimulator that skips the buzz and goes straight for suction. At 50% off, it’s an easy way to find out what all the hype is about.

One side has a soft suction cup with Pleasure Air tech at 10 intensities, and the other has a gently curved G-spot penetrator with 10 vibration modes. Use them separately or together with dedicated buttons for each, and it’s waterproof and USB rechargeable.

Womanizer’s travel-size suction stimulator is built to fit in a carry-on, because a vacation shouldn’t mean going without. All of the colors are discounted, but it’s 36% off in the pink colorway.

Open the discreet case and you’ll find plush silicone lips, a swirling tongue with ten lapping modes and a whole lot of suction and vibration to mix and match. It’s splash-proof, USB rechargeable and also compact enough to travel with.

Womanizer’s flagship is billed as a new-and-improved suction stimulator with 3D Pleasure Air technology, aimed squarely at clitoral arousal like no other. It’s 20% off, so your own wish list gets a nice ‘lil gift too.

LELO built this clitoral stimulator for intense, targeted and whisper-quiet stimulation, which is a gift to anyone with thin walls or nosy roommates. The extra 10% is already baked into the sale price, saving you nearly $50!

Best Black Friday G-Spot and Rabbit Vibrator Deals

The InsideOut is a rechargeable G-spot and clitoral stimulator that works two zones at once, so you don’t have to pick a favorite. It’s 38% off, proof that even the greatest hits get marked down.

The ELISE 2 is pitched as an ultra-powerful large vibrator for deep G-spot massage, which is about as direct as sex toy marketing gets. It’s 37% off with the extra 10% already applied, so there’s no reason to be shy.

The ENIGMA Double Sonic is a triple-stimulation massager, with sonic waves aimed at the A-spot for when one sensation just won’t cut it. It’s the priciest toy on this page even at 32% off, but that’s a lot of sonic for the money. And you’re still getting over $100 off!

We-Vibe’s rechargeable rabbit is app-controlled, which means your phone (or whoever’s holding it) gets a say. It’s 20% off, the same cut most of We-Vibe’s lineup is getting at Lovehoney.

Park this flat-based vibe on the bed, floor or a chair and let it thrust, grind or both, with 12 vibration modes and three thrusting speeds to work through. It comes with a wireless remote you can hand to a partner, and it’s rechargeable and waterproof.

Best Black Friday Couples’ Sex Toy Deals

Date night, solved! A special-edition, app-controlled kit built for two, which beats another dinner reservation. It’s 50% off, which leaves more room in the budget for the dinner (or more toys!).

The Chorus is a rechargeable couples vibrator you can steer from the app or a remote, so whoever’s feeling bossy gets the controls. It’s 27%, taking this toy well under the $200 mark.

Two toys, one box (no cup). With this duo, you’re getting a Womanizer and an Arcwave, so nobody has to wait their turn. The kit is rechargeable and submersible, which opens up the bath, the shower, and some creative scheduling.

LELO’s TIANI 3 is a remote-controlled couples toy made to be worn during sex, with eight settings and its SenseMotion technology. Hand the remote to your partner and let the suspense do some of the work.

Plush is a 7-inch memory-foam lift for under your hips that changes the angle, holds the position for you and is pretty enough to leave on the bed. It has a waterproof liner and a machine-washable cover, and Mila is tossing in a free full-size Bloom gliding mist with it.

Best Black Friday Wand Vibrator Deals

The rechargeable Magic Wand cuts the cord and is powerful for solo sessions and shared ones alike, so the outlet next to the bed is no longer a design constraint. It’s 20% off, a decent excuse to retire the tangle of cables.

We-Vibe’s app-controlled wand massager puts your phone in charge, which is either very convenient or very (playfully) dangerous depending on who’s holding it. It’s 20% off, so the only thing left to decide is who gets the phone.

Best Black Friday Sex Toy Deals for Men

Plush, spankable, and about 14 pounds, the Perfect 10 Booty is a bent-over torso with two separate entrances and a different texture waiting inside each. Prop it between pillows or park it on your lap, and let the closed-end design build suction with every thrust.

LELO shaped and angled the LOKI for prostate massage and gave it six settings to explore at your own pace. It’s the biggest LELO markdown here, being half off, plus the extra 10% already applied.

Petite, portable and double-sided, this stroker gives you a choice of entrances with some grippy texture in between. Keep one side of the discreet case closed for more friction or open both for more room.

The Verge turns the cock ring into a team sport as a rechargeable, app-controlled vibrating ring that your partner can adjust from their phone. It’s half off, and the newer Verge 2 is on sale too, at 20% off.

The F1S V3 is a masturbator with an AI interactive mode, a companion app and real-feel liquid silicone, which is a lot of technology for something so simple. It’s 29% off with the extra 10% already included.

This pleasure ring is built for mutual pleasure, with settings you tweak in its app until you find the combination that gets the reaction you’re looking for.

A silicone cock ring with a vibrating clitoral stimulator perched on top, so it keeps two people busy at once. It’s rechargeable and 22% off.

Loves me a Fleshlight, and this Turbo Thrust is a masturbator modeled on a blow job. It’s phthalate-free and submersible, so the shower is fair game.

Lovense’s Gush 2 is an app-controlled male masturbator, which means your phone gets to play too. It’s 21% off, one of the bigger Lovense markdowns I found at Lovehoney.

Don’t Forget the Lube!

LubeLife’s water-based lube is toy-safe and vegan, and its listing says it’s free of parabens, glycerin, silicone, oil and hormones. It’s also compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms, according to the listing, which makes it the one purchase on this page that improves all the others.

Sex Toy Black Friday Sale FAQ

When do these Black Friday sex toy sales end?

Lovehoney’s sale page lists no end date, so check the price at checkout. LELO’s extra 10% off carries a promo countdown that points to November 24, and LBDO’s sale runs through November 30 by Australian time, which means early that morning in the US.

Will my order show up in a discreet package?

LELO advertises fast and discreet shipping, and both Lovehoney and LBDO advertise free discreet shipping once you pass a minimum order. Check each retailer’s shipping page for the current threshold.

Can I return a sex toy if I don’t like it?

LELO lists a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on its site. Return rules for other retailers vary, so read them before you buy.