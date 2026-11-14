Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals

They say good things come to those who wait, but I say better things come to those who jump the gun. If you know you want a new MacBook, TV, or 3D printer, for example, why wait two more weeks when it’s already on sale? We haven’t seen everything that’ll catch a deal this Black Friday, but go ahead and hang a “don’t wait” sign on the goods below that I spotted on Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals page.

Deals worth grabbing now

Black Friday is famous for its TV deals, but I’ve found that some years they can be pretty meh. Not so on this Samsung 65″ Class R84H Series Micro RGB 4K TV, which is going for $900 on this deal. If you do the math, that’s $1,200 off.

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They say the best presents are those you make, so why don’t you 3D print your loved ones their gifts this holiday season? At least you could make some Christmas tree ornaments, if you celebrate and that’s your thing. The Bambu Lab P1S Combo 3D Printer is $480 ($80 off) ahead of Black Friday.

When somebody asks me what’s the best MacBook for them, I end up pointing to the Apple MacBook Air M5 90% of the time. The MacBook Pro M5 base level isn’t more powerful enough over the Air M5, which shares its same chip, for me to recommend its higher price, and unless you perform fairly intensive tasks on your MacBook, like video editing, you don’t need the higher-powered (and much more expensive) MacBook Pros M5 Pro or Max. And hey, the Air M5 is even cheaper right now at $1,149 ($150 off).

Yep, these just might be the Beats you see hanging around everyone’s neck when you’re out and about. The Beats Studio Pro are going for $200. That’s $100 off their retail price. These are the fanciest older siblings of the Beats Solo 4, which are also on sale for $130 ($70 off).

I’ve tested the Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headset ($53 off its $350 retail price) side by side against the pricier Meta Quest 3, and even though the latter’s pancake lenses are a little sharper than the Quest 3S’ Fresnel lenses, I wouldn’t say it’s crucial to pay twice as much for the Quest 3, which is not on sale and going for $600.

I know a bunch of you are traveling, so consider a four-pack of 2nd generation Apple AirTags. At $80, they’re as cheap as I’ve ever seen them. I’ve had two instances this year alone in which having an AirTag in an airline sent my checked baggage on a solo trip to Europe. In both cases I was not on that continent. Did I get my bags back because they had AirTags in them and I forwarded the airlines the tracking links? Maybe. But it’s worth the peace of mind to never travel without an AirTag in checked luggage.

It’s tough to convince yourself when it comes time to upgrade your Apple Watch, isn’t it? New features trickle out, but the things keep working for so many years that it’s hard to sell it to yourself as a need. If you need help rationalizing, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple’s best smartwatch, is $250 off right now and going for $549.

You know, I still love this mouse. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse has been around for a few years, but even after owning mine for pretty much the entire post-pandemic period, I continue to hold it in high regard. It’s comfortable, it’s lightweight, and its one-millisecond response time is still lightning quick for a wireless mouse. At $30 ($20 off), it’s cheap enough for anyone to buy if they want to quit using a laptop trackpad and banish wrist pain.